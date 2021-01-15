While no variant strains of the coronavirus have been detected in the territory, a growing number of active cases has V.I. Health Department officials worried of a potential outbreak.
On Thursday, Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis said variant strains of COVID-19, which are proving far more transmittable, are cropping up around the world, from the United Kingdom to South Africa and even the U.S. mainland.
The variant strains show no evidence of being deadlier, just more contagious, according to Ellis, who said the mutations could have a “real impact” in the territory as it battles its own post-holiday spike.
The Virgin Islands currently has 156 active cases, with 38 new cases reported on Wednesday alone. As a comparison, the territory averaged around 23 active cases in November.
“The V.I. Health Department is sending samples to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for sequencing to determine if and when the variant is detected in the territory,” Ellis said during the Government House COVID-19 update.
The call for increased vigilance and adherence to safety guidelines comes amid an ongoing vaccine rollout in the territory, with 2,314 individuals already vaccinated.
Currently, the rollout plan is in its “Phase 1B,” which opens vaccinations to senior citizens and individuals who regularly engage with the public, like first responders, teachers and grocery workers.
This group joins those in “Phase 1A,” which included clinical health care staff, residents and staff in long-term care facilities, as well as persons in need of special care and the elderly.
It is expected that the Health Department will roll into subsequent phases as the vaccine inventory increases, with mass vaccinations to the general public anticipated for the spring.
Phase 1C will include individuals who work in water and waste management, food services, shelters and housing, finance, information technology and communications, energy, legal and media with a continuation of those not vaccinated in phases 1A and 1B.
Phases 2 and 3 will encapsulate the wider public starting with those in prior phases who have not yet been vaccinated, then the rest of the wider public.
Even as the territory faces a spike in cases, Ellis assured the public that they should be “proud” of the progress made.
“We continue to have the lowest COVID case rate in the United States and the territories,” she said. “Over the span of the outbreak, we are the fourth lowest in cases per 100,000 persons. In comparison, the highest is six times ours. We also have the third lowest death rate. In comparison, the highest in the nation is 10 times what ours is.”
Currently, there are no COVID-related hospitalizations in the territory.