The Health Department’s Chronic Disease Control Program will host a six-week series of free virtual courses designed to help people living with chronic conditions take control of their lives.
According to a released statement, common chronic conditions include diabetes, arthritis, high blood pressure, heart disease, pain and anxiety.
The workshop will teach people how to eat well and exercise safely, cope with pain and fatigue, explore new treatment options and talk with their doctor.
The Health Department encourages people living with these illnesses and their caretakers to sign up, as space will be limited.
The classes start Feb. 22, and will continue each Tuesday until March 29. Registrants can choose between classes scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
To sign up, email Lyna Fredericks at lyna.fredericks@doh.vi.gov or call 340-774-7477 ext. 5675 or 340-718-1311 ext. 3798.