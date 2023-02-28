Health officials on Tuesday said there are still public health concerns over long COVID, even as the the federal government is ending the national public health emergency for COVID-19.
“Today long COVID is described as a complex disease that can affect nearly every organ in your body, and is not one condition but instead possibly several overlapping conditions, with different causes and with different risk factors,” Health Department Medical Director Dr. Tai Hunte-Ceasar said at a Government House press briefing on Monday.
Hunte-Ceasar explained that long COVID is characterized as symptoms that persist beyond an active COVID case, and develop after the recovery from the initial infection. There have been at least 200 symptoms that have been associated with long COVID.
“It can be something as simple as a lingering cough, mild shortness of breath, excessive tiredness, or as severe as a permanent heart condition, or the loss of the ability to concentrate,” Hunte-Ceasar said.
She noted that symptoms can get progressively worse over time, which can lead to debilitating conditions, and possibly life threatening events, months or years after infection.
“According to the HHS National Research Action Plan on long COVID research project, one in five adult COVID-19 survivors ages 18 to 65 years, and one in four survivors age 65 and older have a health condition related to their previous COVID-19 illness,” Hunte-Ceasar said.
It is anticipated that there will be racial and ethnic minority disparities with long COVID similar to the rates of severe disease and death with initial infections.
“Specifically, Blacks and Hispanics were two to three times more likely to be hospitalized compared to whites,” Hunte-Ceasar said. “These numbers show us why we should pay attention here in the territory.”
The Health Department has received a health disparities grant, that aims to increase access to health care prevention and achieve health equity in the territory. According to Hunte-Ceasar, the office has initiated data collection on the local prevalence and impact of long COVID.
Hunte-Ceasar explained that the best way to prevent long COVID is to avoid getting infected, and encouraged the public to get vaccinated, boosted, and to practice social distancing or masking when in crowded indoor spaces.
“The end of COVID-19 public health emergency does not mean the effects of the pandemic will not continue, nor does it mean that we will not continue to experience additional active cases, hospitalizations, deaths, or the effects of long COVID,” Hunte-Ceasar said.
At Monday’s briefing, Human Services Commissioner Kimberly Causey-Gomez spoke on what the end of the federal public health emergency would mean for those in the territory utilizing Medicaid or SNAP benefits.
“At the start of the pandemic Congress enacted the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which included a requirement that Medicaid programs keep people continuously enrolled through the end of this month, that would be without interruption to the benefits,” Causey-Gomez said.
With the continuous enrollment provision ending on March 31, she emphasized the importance of having Medicaid recipients’ updated contact information.
“This is a way for us to communicate with you to talk about updates in your coverage,” Causey-Gomez said.
Residents can visit dhs.gov.vi and on the homepage click “update my contact information.”
Medicaid recipients should also check their mail as Human Services will send a letter about Medicaid coverage, and will let them know if they need to complete a renewal form to see if they still qualify for benefits.
According to Causey-Gomez, today will be the last day that SNAP recipients will receive the temporary emergency allotment which has been provided throughout the pandemic.
“Beginning on March 1, 2023, all snap households will receive their normal monthly SNAP benefits, as long as they remain eligible based on the federal guidelines,” she said.
Benefits will be based on factors that were used prior to the pandemic, which includes household size, income, and any deductions. Unlike Medicaid members, Causey-Gomez said SNAP households will not have any action to take in order to receive their normal benefits.
“At this time households should prepare to accommodate for this reduction in benefits when the additional temporary emergency allotment ends after the end of this month,” Causey-Gomez said. “As a reminder, the change to your benefit amount is due to Congress, and the department does not have any control at this time over that federal change.”