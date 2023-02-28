Health officials on Tuesday said there are still public health concerns over long COVID, even as the the federal government is ending the national public health emergency for COVID-19.

“Today long COVID is described as a complex disease that can affect nearly every organ in your body, and is not one condition but instead possibly several overlapping conditions, with different causes and with different risk factors,” Health Department Medical Director Dr. Tai Hunte-Ceasar said at a Government House press briefing on Monday.

