The V.I. Health Department is advising the public of possible “false positive” results from COVID-19 antigen tests and is implementing a plan to retest individuals with a more sensitive test.
According to a statement from the department, reports of false positives linked to rapid antigen tests are increasing both nationally and locally. While the department did not release specific numbers, it stated that it has begun retesting via the more sensitive Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.
“Our local Territorial Public Health Laboratory and Schneider Regional Medical Center are in possession of the Hologic (Panther) machine and have been conducting the most sensitive PCR tests available nationwide,” the statement read. “If COVID-19 is ruled out, these positive cases will be corrected in the database as negative.”
Rapid antigen tests identify the virus by looking for proteins from the virus, while PCR tests looks for the viral genetic material. While specimens for both tests involve a swab inside the nose, results for the antigen test take roughly 15-20 minutes, while PCR tests can take three to seven days.
The Health Department requests that all positive diagnostic antigen tests for COVID-19 be confirmed by PCR tests until a better understanding of the antigen test performance is confirmed. The department also requests that providers coordinate with them to conduct confirmatory testing of all antigen test positives and will do so free of charge.
The department stated that the performance of antigen testing for asymptomatic individuals has not been thoroughly evaluated. As such, the department requests all providers conducting antigen testing, particularly for off-label usage for asymptomatic individuals, to consider all positive results as presumptive until they can be confirmed.
For epidemiology reports, visit: https://www.covid19usvi.com/covid19-report. To sign up for COVID-19 health information alerts, text COVID19USVI to 888777.