The V.I. Health Department on Wednesday said that all residents who test positive for COVID-19 should quarantine for 10 days, regardless of vaccination status.
“We are seeing a large amount of people coming to our testing sites multiple times after their initial positive test result. You are not to leave the 10-day isolation for any reason,” Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis said in a released statement. “Leaving to retest not only puts others at risk, but also takes resources away from those needing their first test.”
According to the statement, isolation “separates people who are sick with an infectious disease from people who are not sick” and that the quarantine guidelines “apply to individuals who are exhibiting symptoms as well as those who are not.”
Health officials also urged individuals who test positive for COVID-19 not to leave quarantine for any reason, including to retest.
“Anyone waiting for results from the Department of Health’s drive-thru testing site should remain at home and not return to the testing site for any reason,” the news release stated.
Further it noted that while the quarantine guidelines and COVID-19 protocols are implemented by the local Health Department, they are based on recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
“Each jurisdiction has the ability to enact its own guidelines based on scientific data and the current COVID-19 climate,” the release stated.
Residents requiring a clearance letter for work, should email a copy of their test result to results@doh.vi.gov.