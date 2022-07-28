Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion is alerting residents to possible side effects of prolonged exposure to sargassum.
According to a released statement, while sargassum can be harmless to humans in the water, once it lands on the beach and starts decomposing, “it begins to release hydrogen sulfide gas or H2S which is colorless and with an unpleasant rotten-egg odor.”
The H2S effect is based on how much is inhaled and for how long, Encarnacion said.
Health is urging residents and beachgoers to be aware that prolonged contact with the sargassum (seaweed) or inhalation of the hydrogen sulfide gas and ammonia can cause uncomfortable symptoms.
“Most of the symptoms are mild in nature and present as, shortness of breath, dizziness, vertigo (or dizziness), skin irritation, and watery eyes or headaches,” Encarnacion said in the statement. “The groups at risk are asthma patients, elderly people, babies, and pregnant women.”
According to Encarnacion, there are no specific treatment for sargassum toxicity, although supportive medical care can help alleviate the mild symptoms seen.
Residents and visitors who are experiencing symptoms due to exposure to sargassum, should seek medical attention immediately, she said.