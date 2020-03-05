Calvin Williams, left, and Myrna van Beverhoudt reach for the last of the hand sanitizer Wednesday at Walgreens on St. Thomas. Stores in the Virgin Islands and across the United States are reporting selling out of hand sanitizer as people buy up every available bottle as fears of coronavirus spread. The V.I. government offered no details Wednesday on three people who are being tested for coronavirus in the Virgin Islands. Government House and Health officials have refused to say if the individuals being tested are tourists or residents, are male or female, young or old, or what island or islands the individuals are on. Page 3 and Page 12
The Virgin Islands Department of Health has declined to share any information on three people in the territory under investigation for symptoms potentially linked to the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis told The Daily News that she could not reveal on which island the three individuals were located, whether they traveled recently, or where and how long they are being quarantined.
