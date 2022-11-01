ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Health Department on Monday urged parents of children, six months and older, to get them vaccinated against the flu as nationwide hospitals have hit “record levels” of intake due to severe respiratory illness, Deputy Commissioner Reuben Molloy announced during Government House’s weekly press briefing.
Molloy said that according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there’s been an increase in flu hospitalizations with young children being “hit the hardest.”
He added that as the tourist season approaches, the increase in visitors is likely to factor in with exposure to viruses including the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
To date, the CDC has recorded 360 flu-related deaths, and the nation’s first flu-related pediatric fatality.
Local Health officials are urging residents to protect their children “as soon as possible” by getting them the influenza vaccine, available at all Maternal and Child Health clinics, in addition to the COVID-19 vaccine as applicable.
COVID-19 is still a “public concern” and Virgin Islanders are encouraged to continue to rely on “protective practices” including wearing a mask in public places, sanitizing hands, and using best judgment in public, Molloy said.
The territory recently recorded its 124th death related to COVID-19.
“The virus is still a public health hazard,” Molloy said, noting that the schedule for COVID-19 testing and administering of vaccines remain the same. There will be no testing today, a local holiday.
In other matters, Government House Director of Communications Richard Motta Jr. addressed the recent delay in direct deposit of October’s pension checks from the Government Employees Retirement System. He explained that GERS had “technical issues” with the main bank, but has since corrected the problem.
“Direct deposits should be available now according to GERS,” Motta said.
Motta reminded residents that today is Liberty Day, a local holiday recognized territorywide that honors the legacy of labor leader David Hamilton Jackson. This year’s celebration is the first since the pandemic, and will start at 1 p.m. in Grove Place Park, St. Croix.
“We encourage the entire community to come out and celebrate D. Hamilton Jackson and his many contributions to the Virgin Islands communities, social, economic and political fabric,” Motta said.