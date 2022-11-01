ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Health Department on Monday urged parents of children, six months and older, to get them vaccinated against the flu as nationwide hospitals have hit “record levels” of intake due to severe respiratory illness, Deputy Commissioner Reuben Molloy announced during Government House’s weekly press briefing.

Molloy said that according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there’s been an increase in flu hospitalizations with young children being “hit the hardest.”