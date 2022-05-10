ST. CROIX — The Health Department on Monday said the territory is experiencing a “surge” in COVID-19, and attributed it to St. Thomas Carnival activities late last month.
Much of the cases are on St. Thomas, Deputy Health Commissioner Reuben Molloy said during the Government House weekly press briefing held on St. Croix.
To date, he said, there are 775 COVID cases on St. Thomas in comparison to 171 on St. Croix and 16 on St. John. He added that 11 people are currently hospitalized, but did not share the breakdown for each island.
The uptick puts the territory at a 5.18 positivity rating, more than double last year’s positivity rating during the same time frame, which was 2.84.
Molloy reiterated comments first made public by Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion that officials anticipated the surge.
The Health Department, he said, expected numbers to rise “as a result of the close-knit Carnival festivities. So, while we are not happy with the rise in the number of infections we are seeing, we are not surprised.”
Encarnacion, who made the comments ahead of the Carnival celebration, later announced mass testing for all students and school staff. Public schools on St. Thomas subsequently reverted to virtual teaching, while students attended classes in person on St. Croix. Students in the St. Thomas-St. John District were scheduled to return to regular classrooms on Monday.
During Monday’s press briefing, Government House spokesman Richard Motta Jr. noted that the increase in COVID cases in the territory essentially mirrors that of the mainland.
“We are currently experiencing a surge in COVID positive cases here in the territory and in the U.S. mainland,” he said, adding that Gov. Albert Bryan has requested another extension of the state of emergency as a way of keeping residents safe.
“While we always hope to avoid these surges here locally, we certainly plan for them and at the foundation of those plans is the state of emergency that affords us continued access to the most effective tools in helping us protect Virgin Islanders,” Motta said relative to the three-year-old state of emergency Bryan declared in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.
According to Motta, in response to the surge and to keep “Virgin Islands residents as protected as possible,” Bryan has requested the 34th Legislature to extend the existing state of emergency to June 30, 2022.
“Thankfully, the vast majority of our residents who are COVID positive do not have severe symptoms so I want to take this time now to continue to encourage all of you … to get vaccinated and boosted,” he said.
Despite the surge, Motta said that wearing a mask or facial covering is not mandatory “but we highly, highly recommend that you do wear your mask especially if you are around or live with immunocompromised individuals.”
The governor, he said, has chosen to honor the territory’s seniors for Older Americans Month, observed in May, by staging performances from the locally renowned band Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights.
“Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights will visit the senior homes throughout the territory to bring music and entertainment to the residents,” Motta said.
The serenade begins on Saturday on St. Croix, May 21 on St. Thomas and May 22 on St. John.