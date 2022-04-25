The V.I. Health Department cleared Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to remove himself from his self-quarantine, but he did not appear for Monday’s press briefing where territorial epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis said the COVID-19 positive rating in the territory has been “steadily rising” for the last week despite efforts made to mitigate the spread.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate the Omicron BA.2 variant, which is here in the territory, spreads more quickly than earlier variants, including Delta,” Ellis said. “Anyone with an Omicron infection, regardless of vaccination status or whether or not they are experiencing symptoms, can spread the virus to others.”
There is a 6% positivity rating or a total of 248 active cases in the territory; 140 are located on St. Croix, 107 on St. Thomas, and one on St. John.
The current positive rating includes eight individuals who have been hospitalized for the condition. Four of the individuals are being treated in St. Thomas at Schneider Hospital while the other four are being treated on St. Croix at Luis Hospital. One of the eight individuals seeking treatment is on a ventilator, Ellis said.
To avoid catching or spreading the virus, Ellis said vaccinating, using a facial covering, frequent handwashing, and sanitizing should still be the norm — even at the Carnival festivities held in St. Thomas this week.
“As St. Thomas embarks on its highly popular Carnival events, I caution all attendees to be extremely vigilant with respect to the COVID-19 protocols and to take every measure to protect yourselves,” Ellis said. “When you routinely attend Carnival events, know that many of the events — despite being held outdoors — are conducted in spaces that are compacted, causing people to form tight knit groups. When you attend these functions, you will be in crowds where social distancing will be extremely difficult to achieve. We want everyone to be safe and stay healthy.”
At the press briefing Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said residents have one more week to take advantage of the $250 gift card vaccine incentive.
“Eligible individuals will receive their cards once they get their shot at vaccine centers at Charles Harwood St. Croix and the Community Health Center located in the Roy Schneider Hospital in St. Thomas,” Motta said.
To qualify for the gift card, Motta said vaccinators must complete their full vaccine series during the month of April. Additionally, any vaccinator who receives their third or fourth booster shot in April will also qualify to receive the gift card.
Though walk-ins are welcome, an appointment for a vaccine can be made by calling (340) 777-8227 or visiting www.covid19usvi.com/vaccines