V.I. Health officials are projecting more than 100 hospitalizations in the territory as a result of the COVID-19 virus, with a peak period to hit in just over three weeks.
On Friday, V.I. Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said April 24 to May 14 is expected to be “our most challenging time,” and that the highest number of hospitalizations will top 100, given the population, infection rate and the number of confirmed cases to date — which has now climbed to 19.
“We are preparing for that scenario within the territory,” Encarnacion said at a Government House press briefing on St. Croix. “We are working with the V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency and our federal partners to secure increased staffing and medical equipment and supplies — to include 50 more ventilators.”
Currently, Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas and Luis Hospital on St. Croix have seven ventilators each, and access to 40 one-time use ventilators.
An additional 80 ventilators are expected in May.
This week, the territory received two shipments of personal protective equipment — including gloves and respirators — from the national stockpile and a third shipment is expected “any day now,” according to Encarnacion.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. called the 12 pallets of equipment a “welcome sight,” and that more orders are underway.
“While we didn’t have any shortage, we were definitely conserving our supplies in hopes of getting this,” he said at the press briefing.
To date, 159 people in the territory have been tested for the COVID-19 virus — of which, 19 tested positive: 10 on St. Thomas and nine on St. Croix.
Bryan said the two latest cases were travel-related.
Of the 159 people tested, 84 tested negative and 56 are pending results.
No positive cases have been reported on St. John or Water Island. Starting Monday, the Public Health Laboratory on St. Croix will be able to conduct 30 tests a day for those most likely to be infected or those who most likely came into contact with an infected person. Results are expected to take 24 hours.
Encarnacion said the Health Department will determine which samples get priority for testing based on the severity of the patient’s symptoms and exposure.
So far, the territory has been shipping samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the mainland for testing, a process which took 3-4 days or more to get results.
Pending the approval of another component, the laboratory on St. Croix will have the capacity to test more than 1,000 samples a day within the next two weeks, according to Encarnacion.
For the territory, the ability to test more samples at a quicker rate can play a vital role in curbing the virus, as it enables health officials to better track down cases, quarantine them and break chains of transmission.
Bryan emphasized that all of the territory’s ports remain open. He added, however, that Delta Airlines has canceled all flights to St. Thomas through April 24 and to St. Croix through May 2.
Bryan said a major disaster declaration for the Virgin Islands has been sent to the White House and pending approval.
A territorial day of fasting, prayer and reflection is scheduled Monday between noon and 1 p.m. There will be no business conducted in the territory within those hours, and a lineup of pastors will be on social media and the radio leading prayers.
Bryan urged the community to abide by his stay-at-home order and to only go outside for essentials or in an emergency.
“We had some really dark days in the past and we are sure to have some hard decisions ahead,” he said. “But rest assured that everything we’ve done up to this point, we have done in the best interest of the public health and the safety of the people of the Virgin Islands.”
Individuals who show symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath, and who recently traveled to an area where person-to-person spread was identified, should self-quarantine at home and call the V.I. Health Department at 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519.
For local information and updates on the virus and response efforts, visit doh.vi.gov/coronavirus.
Residents can also sign up for push notifications about the coronavirus in the territory by texting “COVID19USVI” to 888-777.
