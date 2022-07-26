Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion is advising the public that the current monkeypox outbreak has been declared a global public health emergency by the World Health Organization and has released updated protocols to be followed in the event cases are reported in the Virgin Islands.
Nine of the cases of the nearly 3,000 cases in the United States are on nearby Puerto Rico, according to a Health Department statement.
Monkeypox is a rare virus that is similar to smallpox, but is milder and rarely fatal. As reported by the CDC, symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, body aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a rash on or in various parts of the body that may resemble pimples or blisters.
According to the news release, the virus is spread from person-to-person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids. It can also be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimated physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex. The virus can also be spread during pregnancy through the placenta.
Residents who believe they have symptoms of monkeypox, should contact a healthcare provider immediately.
According to the news release “the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is tracking the cases across the world and planning for a national, coordinated response.”
As of July 22, the CDC reported 16,836 global cases, a majority of these being in countries that have not historically reported cases of monkey pox. Additionally, the United States has 2,891 reported cases, nine of which are in Puerto Rico.
Encarnacion said that the Health Department is collaborating with federal and local partners to respond to any cases in the territory for treatment and outbreak prevention.
“The Department will send diagnostic samples to reference laboratories and confer with CDC Monkeypox Division for access to medical countermeasure treatment and vaccine prevention,” according to the news release.
The department’s Immunization Division meanwhile has secured 100 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine within the territory for local outbreak prevention. The vaccine is a “replication-deficient smallpox vaccine that has been shown to be effective in monkeypox prevention and treatment,” according to the release.
The Health Department said that the following course of action has been established:
- Personal protective equipment, known widely as PPE, should be used as universal precautions in all healthcare settings for all suspected cases.
- All suspected cases should be reported immediately to the DOH Epidemiology Division via the Epi 1 Infectious Diseases Notification form and Territorial Infectious Diseases Specialist.
- Instructions will be provided for proper specimen collection for DOH submission to the CDC or validated Puerto Rico laboratory for rapid testing.
- The Health Department will activate a CDC consultation for medical treatment. Antivirals, such as tecovirimat (TPOXX), although not specifically for monkeypox virus, may be recommended for severe infections. The CDC will distribute as needed to the territory on demand due to limited supply.
- The Epidemiology Division will immediately begin contact tracing.
- Those identified as a high-risk exposure will be recommended for vaccination with JYNNEOS. The vaccine will be dispensed from the department’s Public Health Laboratory for injection at its clinics.
According to the news release, the vaccination is considered post-exposure prophylaxis to prevent occupational or community spread.
The department said it will continue to provide “education to healthcare providers in the territory and will keep the public informed of any confirmed cases.”
“Vaccination will be used for post-exposure prevention. Consideration for pre-exposure prevention may be considered to target high-risk populations if community transmission is high,” the release noted.
Residents are asked to continue to remain vigilant and up-to-date with local health reports.