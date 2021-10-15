The V.I. Health Department has confirmed three more COVID-19 deaths in the territory, bringing the death toll to 78.
The deceased are a 59-year-old woman, a 78-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, all on St. Croix.
The average age of the territory’s 78 COVID-19 victims is 67.7. The youngest victim was 22, and the oldest was 105.
On Monday, Health Department’s Territorial Epidemiologist Esther Ellis reported during a press briefing that Luis Hospital had six COVID-patients with one ventilated. On Thursday, however, the hospital reported only two patients with COVID, one of whom was on a ventilator.
As of Thursday, Health Department statistics showed that 124 cases on St. Croix account for almost 90% of active COVID-19 cases in the territory.
The department continues to work to slow the spread of COVID-19, and is encouraging residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine to help prevent serious illness and death. Anyone 12 years or older can get the vaccine.
To schedule an appointment, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins are also accepted at Community Vaccination Centers.
St. Croix’s Community Vaccination Center is at the Nissan Center, which is in La Grande Princesse, adjacent to the Honda Dealership and The Paint Shop. St. Thomas’s Community Vaccination Center is at the Community Health Clinic on the second floor at Schneider Hospital.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19 call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. If you have a medical emergency, call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.