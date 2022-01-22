ST. THOMAS — Hours after announcing the 95th COVID-19 related death, the V.I. Department of Health updated the death toll to 96.
The initial announcement, released shortly after 10 a.m. Friday, noted that the 95th death was a 67-year-old man on St. Thomas. Then just after 5 p.m., Health issued a statement on the second reported death for the day. The deceased was identified as a 76-year-old man on St. Croix.
According to the news release, the announcement on the deaths were released after ensuring notification of next of kin.
Health said it continues to work to slow the spread of COVID-19, and urged residents to continue taking precautionary measures:
• Practice social distancing.
• Wear a mask in the company of those outside the household.
• Clean frequently used areas thoroughly.
• Wash hands often with soap and warm water.
The department also urged unvaccinated residents to get vaccinated, noting the COVID-19 vaccine “can prevent severe illness and death.”
To schedule an appointment to be vaccinated, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines.
Walk-ins are accepted at the Community Vaccination Centers in La Grande Princesse in St. Croix and at the department’s clinic at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call 340-712-6299 on St. Croix or 340-776-1519 on St. Thomas. Residents with a medical emergency should call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.