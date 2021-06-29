Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said Monday that the COVID-19 surge on St. Thomas is finally subsiding, but residents are still urged to remain cautious and get vaccinated.
There are currently 46 cases in the territory, including 27 on St. Thomas, 19 on St. Croix, and zero on St. John. One person is hospitalized with the virus at Luis Hospital on St. Croix. Four people are being treated at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, including one person on a ventilator.
While the St. Thomas surge is getting under control, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. reminded Virgin Islanders that any case “could be fatal,” and the presence of a new variant is cause for ongoing concern. “That has made its way to our shore, and I can clearly see that a large segment of our population is still behaving as if the pandemic has ended,” Bryan said.
“The vaccine is here and COVID is here so we need to match the two, because COVID is far from over.”
The fastest way to end the pandemic “is for every single person out there to get a vaccine, ” Bryan said.
The first drawing for cash prizes in the COVID-19 vaccination lottery is coming up on July 9. Residents with at least one shot are eligible to win $50,000, and those with two doses who are fully vaccinated are eligible to receive $100,000.
Two winners will be announced in each district every week for 10 weeks, Bryan said.
A special drawing will also be held for school-based personnel, and registration is required. Three winners will be chosen per school district, with a third prize of $5,000, second prize of $10,000 and first prize of $25,000.
“Aug. 9 is going to be here before you know it, and we want a safe school year,” Bryan said.
He also responded to criticism from some residents who say the government shouldn’t be using money for a vaccine lottery.
The federal government provided the funds for COVID-19 mitigation and “this is specifically for vaccine promotion. And all of our COVID-19 funds thus far have been properly accounted for, not a single dime has been returned due to mismanagement on anybody’s part,” Bryan said.
Bryan listed items that federal COVID-19 funding has been used for, including public service announcements, laptops for every school child, community vaccination centers, plexiglass and safety measures in schools, funding to the legislative and judicial branches, the online travel portal, a new wing at Schneider Hospital and a remote hospital at the National Guard on St. Croix.
The local government is saving some funding for future use, because “the truth of the matter is, we’re still in the midst of a global pandemic, and we really don’t know how much longer it will last,” Bryan said.
He said that over $400 million in stimulus has been added to the economy over the last two years, and work is underway on a new Arthur Richards school on the existing campus.
“This will be the first modern school to be built post hurricanes Irma and Maria, and frankly since we built BCB... But getting to this point was not easy, it’s a daily battle with our federal partners to secure every single dollar ,” Bryan said.
Bryan also clarified that public school students and employees will not be required to get the vaccine, but the University of the Virgin Islands has made vaccination mandatory for learning or working on campus.
“This is not really anything new. The university board has taken a position that they want to make sure that the campus is safe,” Bryan said.
While attendance at public school is not optional, “you don’t have a right to go to a university, it’s a privilege,” Bryan added.