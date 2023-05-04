The Health Department announced that a 62-year-old St. Thomas woman is the latest COVID-related death, marking the 131st fatality since the pandemic began. It comes just as department officials, on Monday, also announced that it will continue to track cases of COVID-19 despite the end of the national emergency response in April.
The department will also reorient its focus toward the possible long-term effects of the coronavirus, known as long COVID-19., according to a news release.
In its most recent update, the department reported 10 cases across the territory, marking a slight uptick from recent weeks when cases were still in the single digits. There were six active cases on St. Croix and four on St. Thomas.
According to the press release, medical communities describe long COVID-19 as a “multifaceted disease that can affect nearly every organ in the body,” which may be multiple overlapping conditions. It can have different causes and risk factors.
“Long COVID is described by the signs, symptoms, and conditions that persist beyond an active COVID case, or which develop long after recovery from an infection,” the press release stated. “There are currently about 200 symptoms that have been identified involving almost every part of the body. Long COVID symptoms can develop as much as four weeks after the initial phase of the infection as a brand-new onset chronic disease, including heart disease, diabetes, kidney, hematologic (blood) diseases or as mental and neurological conditions.”
The department said it will track long COVID-19 cases across the territory and support providers as the medical community develops recommendations for the multifaceted affliction.
“These diseases can simultaneously involve multiple systems including cardiovascular, respiratory, or the nervous system,” Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said in the released statement. “And, very important to know, the Long COVID symptoms can relapse and then reoccur with progressive worsening over time, leading to the possibility of severe and life-threatening episodes sometimes months or years after infection.”
Anyone experiencing persistent symptoms is urged to notify their doctor. The department also urged all Virgin Islanders to get vaccinated and stay up to date with their boosters.
“We have been reporting that the public health emergency ends on May 11, however, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will extend important benefits to ensure continued access to the vaccine and treatment, as long as supplies last,” Encarnacion said.
The national emergency was set to expire on May 11 before President Biden terminated it on April 10. According to the Health Department’s press release, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will change the frequency of its reporting on COVID-19 and vaccine administration data may be reduced in some areas.
“Each State and Territory gets to decide if COVID-19 remains reportable in their jurisdiction and for the USVI it will remain a reportable disease,” Encarnacion said.