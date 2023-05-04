The Health Department announced that a 62-year-old St. Thomas woman is the latest COVID-related death, marking the 131st fatality since the pandemic began. It comes just as department officials, on Monday, also announced that it will continue to track cases of COVID-19 despite the end of the national emergency response in April.

The department will also reorient its focus toward the possible long-term effects of the coronavirus, known as long COVID-19., according to a news release.