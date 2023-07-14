The V.I. Health Department’s Chronic Disease Division will host what is being billed as the territory’s “first ever Cancer Summit” next week from July 18-19.
According to a released statement, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the territory after cardiovascular disease, “which aligns with national trends.”
Director of the Chronic Disease Division, Lyna Fredericks, said that by working in partnership with key stakeholders, “we will identify service gaps, barriers to health equity, and address cancer prevention and control in our community.”
She noted that many of these cancer-related deaths could have been prevented if the disease had been caught in its early stages.
The two-day summit, which will be held at Carambola Resort, will bring together local and federal government partners, community organizations, healthcare providers, and advocates to collaborate on the development of a U.S. Virgin Islands Cancer Plan, according to the news release.
The two-day summit will also feature presentations from stakeholders including the V.I. Cancer Coalition, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, the American Cancer Society, and the Health Dept.’s Office of Health Information Technology and other department leaders.
“The summit is a crucial step in the Department of Health’s initiative to increase prevention through early detection, to expand healthcare access to disadvantaged communities and to better support those diagnosed with cancer and their caregivers,” Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said. “Our partnerships and the community’s involvement are key to its success. We are genuinely excited about the collaboration and we can do together to deliver positive outcomes.”
The Cancer Summit is a working conference, meaning that all attendees will be contributing to the plan’s development. Although not open to the public, the department invites residents to watch the livestream of the presentations on Facebook and YouTube and to share their thoughts and ideas in the comment section. The Summit can also be viewed on Government Access Channel 27.
“Ultimately, we aim to reduce cancer incidence, mortality and the economic burden of care in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” Fredericks said.