One of the most common chronic diseases in the Virgin Islands is also one of the most stigmatized.
Now, V.I. health officials are working to educate health care providers on treatments and therapies available to treat HIV-positive residents.
Sen. Janelle Sarauw, during a hearing of the Senate Health, Hospitals and Human Services Committee, said that a study by Cigna identifying the top 5 illnesses plaguing the territory found HIV and AIDS to be in third and fourth place, overall.
AIDS, acquired immune deficiency syndrome, is caused by the sexually transmitted human immunodeficiency virus, HIV.
Jason J. Henry, the Health’s director of Communicable Disease, told senators that there are currently 800 HIV cases in the territory, and that one of the keys to reducing that number is by removing the stigma associated with the disease.
Henry explained that along with school outreach, his division is working to expand outreach to the wider community, and will host an HIV summit next month, in collaboration with the Primary Care Development Corporation and the Northeast/Caribbean AIDS Education and Training Center.
“We will be providing education to our health care providers in the territory on new strategies and updates on medications and therapies for taking care of our HIV population — starting on St. Croix, and another two days on St. Thomas,” Henry said.
The two-day HIV Summit will be on March 10 and 11 at the University of the Virgin Islands’ St. Croix campus.
“We are excited to strengthen HIV care services in the territory as we approach our goal of getting to zero and ending the HIV epidemic in the U.S. Virgin Islands by 2030,” Health’s HIV Prevention Coordinator Robert Thompson said in a press release.
Local and visiting speakers will present updated clinical guidelines and innovative HIV prevention and treatment approaches, the release stated.
Primary care providers, allied health care professionals, primary care health teams, community organizations, community health workers and people with lived experience are encouraged to register for the event.
Participants will need to be fully vaccinated and masks will be required.
Health said it will provide a livestream of general sessions for individuals who are not fully vaccinated and would like to attend. Individual sessions and workshops will not be streamed.
To register for the summit, visit https://bit.ly/HIVSummit and for more information email robert.thompson@doh.vi.gov or HIP@pcdc.org.