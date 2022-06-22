ST. CROIX — Health Department Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis announced Tuesday that children as young as 6 months can get the vaccine for COVID, which the department has said is now endemic.
“As of today, anyone 6 months or older can now get vaccinated which is very exciting news,” Ellis said.
The information was shared during a Government House weekly briefing that was initially started more than two years ago to update residents on the administration’s monitoring of the virus, but whose topics have run the gamut as COVID cases waned.
According to Ellis, the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized and approved for children ages 6 months to 4 years as a three-dose primary series.
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are also authorized and approved, but for children 6 months to 5 years as a two-dose primary series.
To receive the vaccine parents will need to furnish identification for themselves and the child, as well as have the child’s birth certificate.
Also Tuesday, Ellis announced there are 184 active cases of COVID-19 in the territory with much of those cases on the island of St. Croix.
There are 134 cases on St. Croix, 49 cases on St. Thomas and one case on St. John, she said.
A total of four patients are hospitalized with three on St. Croix and one on St. Thomas. None of those patients require the use of a ventilator.
According to Ellis, the positivity rating is 7.67, and to date there have been 118 deaths, the most recent was that of a 75-year-old man on St. Croix.
Officials have not said whether the victim was vaccinated or unvaccinated.
To schedule an appointment for a vaccine or booster, residents can call (340) 777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines.
Ellis said walk-ins are welcome at Community Vaccination Centers at Charles Harwood Memorial Complex on St. Croix, and the Community Health Clinic on the second floor at the Schneider Hopsital on St. Thomas.
The St. John pop-up location, at the V.I. Port Authority Gravel Lot, administers vaccines from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, and is also available.
Individuals wishing to report a suspected case of COVID-19, should call (340) 712-6299 or (340) 776-1519, Mondays through Fridays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr., also present at Tuesday’s briefing, announced that over 10,000 tax refund checks will be issued to taxpayers by month’s end.
He said this falls in line with the fiscal year’s budget plans allocating $25 million in refunds be paid each quarter.
Once completed, the effort will nearly “erase the years long backlog of past due refunds owed to Virgin Islands taxpayers” and will bring the Bryan-Roach administration “closer to its goal of paying refunds owed to tax filers in the same year they file their returns. Something that has not been accomplished in the past,” Motta said.
He added there were 5,152 refund payments issued last week, but another 5,513 are scheduled for issuance before the end of June.
“Most of those checks — 8,637 — are for refunds owed to tax filers for tax year 2020. Meaning that most tax filers owed a refund for 2020, who filed their returns on time and had not had any issues with their filing, will likely receive their refund in the latest round of payments,” Motta said.