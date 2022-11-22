As Virgin Islanders celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with friends and family, residents are warned to be cautious of several potentially deadly respiratory infections active in the territory, including COVID-19, RSV, and influenza.

Deputy Health Commissioner Reuben Molloy said during Monday’s weekly press briefing that the department is aware of and tracking 29 active COVID-19 cases, including 16 on St. Croix, 12 on St. Thomas, and one on St. John.

