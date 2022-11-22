As Virgin Islanders celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with friends and family, residents are warned to be cautious of several potentially deadly respiratory infections active in the territory, including COVID-19, RSV, and influenza.
Deputy Health Commissioner Reuben Molloy said during Monday’s weekly press briefing that the department is aware of and tracking 29 active COVID-19 cases, including 16 on St. Croix, 12 on St. Thomas, and one on St. John.
One COVID-19 patient is currently receiving treatment at Luis Hospital on St. Croix, and one COVID-19 patient is at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, Molloy said.
Molloy said the department has been tracking Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV hospitalizations carefully, but there has been no increase in hospitalizations currently.
RSV is a respiratory infection typically experienced by children but can also affect adults and present with severe complications in those with weakened immune systems. RSV is extremely common in children younger than 2 years of age and usually causes mild symptoms such as fever, cough, and runny nose.
“However, the illness can intensify, causing pneumonia or bronchiolitis, and the need for hospitalization,” Molloy said.
“COVID-19, influenza and RSV have similar symptoms and it is possible to become infected with more than one of these respiratory illnesses at the same time, resulting in worsened outcomes. This is why the Department of Health urges everyone, especially children ages 6 months and older, to get vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19. Unfortunately, there’s no vaccine for RSV,” Molloy said.
COVID-19 and flu vaccines for adults remain available at all Health Department community health clinics, and recipients can get both vaccines together.
Temporary hours for the St. Croix clinic are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and there is no appointment needed for a flu vaccine on St. Croix.
For adults on St. Thomas, the community health clinics are open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon, and again from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. For the flu vaccine on St. Thomas, call 340-774-7477 to make an appointment.
Individuals visiting the clinic for a COVID-19 booster must bring their COVID-19 vaccine card and a photo identification card.
Parents wanting COVID-19 and/or flu vaccines for children age 6 months and older can receive them at the Maternal Child Health Clinic. Appointments are necessary and can be made by calling 340-244-0016 on St. Croix, 340-777-8804, ext. 2600 on St. Thomas, and 340-776-6400 on St. John.
COVID-19 testing is available on St. Croix Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Charles Harwood Memorial parking lot.
On St. Thomas, testing is available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Schneider Hospital loading dock.
On St. John, testing is available Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. at the V.I. Port Authority gravel lot.
“We are also happy to report that the territory continues to have no monkeypox cases,” Molloy said.
Anyone wishing to receive a monkeypox vaccine may call 340-690-6301 to make an appointment.
Molloy also noted that November is National Diabetes Month the department wants Virgin Islanders to know that diabetes is one of the leading non-communicable diseases causing high rates of morbidity and mortality.
“Diabetes is a disease that occurs when your blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high,” Molloy said, adding that it currently affects about 37 million adults and children in the United States. .
“As we prepare to spend this special time with family and friends around the Thanksgiving table, the Virgin Islands Department of Health asks everyone to be vigilant about preventing the spread of illnesses,” Molloy said. “Please practice respiratory hygiene by coughing into your elbows or tissue, frequent hand-washing, or staying at home while sick.”
Government House spokesperson Richard Motta said Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. who returned to the territory Saturday following personal leave will be out again.
“Governor Bryan is back in the territory after returning from vacation this weekend, but is scheduled to travel to Washington D.C. this coming Sunday for a week of meetings in the nation’s capitol, including meetings with the White House and with officials from HUD,” Motta added. “While in Washington, Gov. Bryan will also meet with several members of Congress in both chambers to discuss, among several issues the tax extender for the rum cover-over excise, as well as to attend a board meeting for Jobs for America’s Graduates, in which the Governor serves as the Vice-Chair on the organization’s national board of directors.”
