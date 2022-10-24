While mental health struggles have surged nationally and locally, the Health Department is looking to open the conversation around mental health, starting with young Virgin Islanders.
“As a community we tend to forget children suffer from grief, I’ve had students tell me they are in a crowded classroom, and they feel alone, and that’s one of the hardest feelings,” Health’s Behavioral Health, Alcoholism and Drug Dependency Division Director Shatel Noel told The Daily News recently.
Noel, who has served as the division’s director since August, has taken the lead in implementing wrap-around mental health services in the territory.
“We want to make sure we are creating a nonjudgmental environment for individuals to say, ‘Hey I’m struggling but my child is struggling too,’ Noel explained. “How can we partner together to make sure we are healing the entire family? Because we are not doing our job if we are targeting one family member.”
Health’s Assistant Commissioner Nicole Craigwell-Syms said behavioral and mental health have always been a top priority for the department, and the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic was expected.
“It was important for us to get ahead of it, and provide a platform for individuals to receive the counseling and therapy to first understand what was happening, accept what was happening, and begin to deal with it through various coping mechanism,” Craigwell-Syms said, adding that the department has received just over a million dollars in grant funding for mental health programs.
“Culturally, we are trying to open that conversation to erase that stigma, but also let the entire family know that we have services available at every level,” Noel said.
Health’s Deputy Commissioner Janis Valmond noted that the department is working to fill the gaps in youth mental health data, and they plan to conduct the USVI Youth Risk Behavior Survey in Spring 2023.
“That data is being used to support the grants that we are writing and to show the need, and we will continue to do that,” Valmond said.
The Youth Risk Behavior Survey gave a snapshot of middle schoolers and high schoolers mental health in 2018, following the 2017 twin hurricanes, Irma and Maria.
That survey indicated that 22.5% of middle schoolers seriously considered suicide, and among high school respondents, 35.5% “felt so sad or hopeless almost every day for 2 or more weeks that they stopped doing some usual activities.”
Valmond added that another survey conducted by the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands post-hurricanes showed similar patterns and trends among the territory’s younger population.
Prevention and early intervention
The Behavioral Health Division works closely with the Maternal Children Health Division, which focuses on the health and well-being of children between the ages of 0-21 and their families.
Last year, MCH received the Pediatric Mental Health Care Access Grant, which totals $2,225,000 and extends over a five-year period.
“This grant is geared toward addressing the mental health disparities and barriers in the territory as it relates to children’s mental health,” MCH Director Charmain Mayers said, adding that a lack of pediatric mental health care providers is a major barrier the project is focused on.
Mayers noted that training is a key component, as the grant aims to provide pediatric providers and other pediatric professionals, such as social workers or school counselors, to identify behavioral challenges within children.
“There are signs that others may not pay attention to for whatever reason and the pediatrician at the time may be able to identify those challenges, after receiving those trainings,” Mayers said. “We want to make sure every person involved, engaged with children, are trained and able to identify those signs.”
She added that pediatricians within MCH are often the first health provider to interact with young children and may continue to see them throughout their adolescence.
“What you may be seeing, as a doctor or clinician with physical symptoms may actually be tied to something that may be behavioral,” Noel added.
In August, during a territorywide Children’s Mental Health Summit, the Department of Justice, the V.I. Police Department and other mental health professionals were invited to participate in trainings on trauma, gun violence, depression, the effects of poverty on mental health, early childhood expulsion and sexual abuse.
“I think it’s always very good when you have a centralized place to talk about these issues, and MCH has been instrumental at bringing the right people to the table to have a discussion,” Craigwell-Syms said.
The summit also included a father-son basketball game and a mental health concert, where local bands preformed and mental health tips were shared with attendees.
“But it’s not just this, it’s going to be ongoing activities where we are engaging our population and their families,” Mayers said.
Mental health in schools
Another area where the MCH works to engage the community is within the school systems, as they collaborate with the Education Department to implement a school-based mental health program.
In regard to recent reports of fights occurring at local schools, Mayers and Noel both noted that student’s behavior can be related to their mental health, or challenges they are dealing with at home.
“We definitely think there is a connection with what’s happening locally with behavioral health, and it’s trickling into our schools, Noel said. “Our schools tend to be the recipients of what’s going on more broadly in the territory.”
Mayers said signs that a child may be struggling with a mental health issue include changes in behavior, continual disregard of authority, or not wanting to socialize with other children.
Noel noted that the department works to educate children on these signs as well, so they can be aware and potentially help fellow students.
“Because sometimes your sibling might be the first person to notice something is wrong, or your friend or your teammate,” Noel said.
She explained that the division’s goal is to implement school staff that solely focuses on mental and behavioral health.
“Before it was heavily based on the school counselor, and administratively they just can’t,” Noel said. “It’s usually one school counselor for hundreds of children, so it’s unrealistic to ask them to put something else on their plate.”
Looking forward
Overall, Noel wants the community to know that for those children who might not be comfortable accessing local mental health resources, that assistance is available nationally as well.
“Even when services have been available, some individuals don’t want to be seen going to the services, they don’t want to see anyone else going into services,” Noel said. “So we’ve had to be creative in how we approach some of these conversations.”
Craigwell-Syms noted that communication is a key component in tackling mental health issues in the territory, as open communication can connect children and adults to the assistance they need.
“It really does come down to safe space, safe space encourages sharing, and that’s how you learn a lot about what’s happening with people,” Craigwell-Syms said.
For more information on behavioral health resources call the behavioral health clinic at 340-774-7700 on St. Thomas-St. John and 340-718-1311 on St. Croix. The Maternal Child Health division is also available for assistance at 340-514-6839 on St. Croix and 340-777-8804 ext. 2706 on St. Thomas.