While mental health struggles have surged nationally and locally, the Health Department is looking to open the conversation around mental health, starting with young Virgin Islanders.

“As a community we tend to forget children suffer from grief, I’ve had students tell me they are in a crowded classroom, and they feel alone, and that’s one of the hardest feelings,” Health’s Behavioral Health, Alcoholism and Drug Dependency Division Director Shatel Noel told The Daily News recently.