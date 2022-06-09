A judge held a hearing Wednesday on the Republican National Committee’s trademark complaint against long-time local party chairman John Canegata, but did not allow the media or public access to proceedings held via video conference.
U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy held the closed evidentiary hearing before issuing an order that the parties file briefs with the court.
The RNC must file a post-hearing closing argument brief by June 22, and defendants Canegata, Robert Max Schanfarber, and the VIGOP political action committee must file a response no later than July 6, according to the order.
The RNC has until July 15 to reply.
The lawsuit requests either a preliminary injunction, barring Canegata and Schanfarber from representing themselves as officials for the local V.I. Republican Party and using registered Republican trademarks following years of local party leadership disputes.
Canegata, meanwhile, is pursuing his own trademark infringement claim against the RNC in V.I. Superior Court.
Defendants in that case are the RNC and the winners of a caucus held by RNC attorneys, including Gordon Ackley.
While the RNC has said it recognizes Ackley as chairman and issued long-time chairman Canegata a cease and desist letter, Canegata’s attorney, Yohana Manning, is arguing that local law requires the Elections System to certify elections for leadership of political parties, as well as candidates for public office.
Manning’s claim argues that therefore, the RNC-led caucus was held illegally, and only the winners of the Elections System’s contest can rightfully hold party chairmanship.
Canegata filed papers with the Elections System and was included on a preliminary list as the sole candidate for chairman of the local Republican Party for the November election.
But he was subsequently disqualified from running after failing to get the required minimum of 25 signatures from fellow registered Republicans.
Canegata did not respond to repeated requests for comment from The Daily News.