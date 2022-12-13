Tis’ the season of giving and several local churches will again partner with Hearts in Service Association to host a Christmas Feast for the homeless on Saturday at Emancipation Garden.
The annual feast for those less fortunate has been a staple in the community’s holiday celebrations for 15 years, according to Ruthlyn White, a founding member of the Hearts in Service Association.
The free meal, as well as haircuts, health screenings and clothes giveaway, is an opportunity to “bridge the gap between poverty and hunger and end cycle of homelessness which is among our people.”
The event has fed hundreds over a few hours, and this year isn’t any different.
“We expect to feed about 300, maybe more,” White told The Daily News. “We don’t turn away anyone who wants to eat. However, we ensure that all homeless individuals we have experience with are fed.”
White said “anyone in the community can eat also — we do not stop anyone from eating.”
Parishioners from New Vision Christian Ministry of St. Thomas, Christian Fellowship Ministries Center, Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, and the Cathedral Church of All Saints are helping prepare the food that will be served.
According to White, the churches work with the homeless on an ongoing basis, but during the holidays partner for greater community impact.
White, a former human resources manager with the V.I. Health Department, worked with staff handling people who are homeless and have mental health issues. She told The Daily News that joint efforts like Saturday’s holiday feast are crucial in the fight against homelessness.
“It can’t be one organization. It has to be a community effort because of the systematic factors that cause the complexity of this crisis,” she said, adding that one of the most important things about this event is “giving hope to the homeless, hungry, and unsheltered. It is about inclusion, not segregation.”
And she hopes that others eventually take up the mantle and tackle homelessness in the Virgin Islands.
“The ultimate goal is to get the unsheltered off the street and provide them with a place where they can feel safe. That is what the community should prioritize — making these individuals feel safe,” she said. “Don’t stigmatize, and do not discriminate against the homeless. It is something that can happen to anyone.”
Saturday’s menu will consist of something for everyone, including vegetarian options. The food will include peas and rice, macaroni and cheese, vegetarian lasagna, potato stuffing, baked and stewed chicken, turkey, fish, tofu, corn on the cob as well as mixed vegetables. Dessert will be traditional holiday sweat bread and cake, and drinks will include sodas, juices and water.
In addition to food and drinks, the event will also offer free clothes, shoes, and personal hygiene items. Free health screenings are also available.
The event is at Emancipation Garden from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to the entire community. Volunteers are welcome.
To find out more, contact the acting president of the Hearts in Service Association, Warren Hendrickson, at (340) 998-3089.