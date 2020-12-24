The Virgin Islands Hemp Commission on Wednesday issued the first license to produce hemp in the territory to Crucian Hemp Farms, LLLP, according to a Government House statement.
The unanimous vote, made during a virtual meeting, came after a review of the applications submitted by Crucian Hemp Farms to be licensed and registered as a commercial hemp grower, hemp seed distributer and hemp transporter.
In the statement, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. praised the decision as a launching of the industrial hemp industry in the territory.
“This begins a new economic era in the U.S. Virgin Islands that will not only benefit the government through new revenue streams, but also will provide economic and growth opportunities for the territory’s farmers and local business entrepreneurs,” Bryan said. “I applaud the efforts of the Hemp Commission and note that they accomplished this in three months after streamlining the application process by using an online database that the commission opened to the public in September.”
Crucian Hemp Farms intends to cultivate 125 acres of CBD-rich hemp and harvest up to three times a year with potential yields of up to 4,000 pounds of dry weight per acre, according to the statement.
The company said it will use an environmentally-sustainable approach by applying agro-ecological principles to build and maintain healthy soil and use responsible water management practices that promote biodiversity.
Hemp Commission members who participated in Wednesday’s vote were University of the Virgin Islands President David Hall, V.I. Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor, Sen. Allison DeGazon, Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson; Carol Jacobs of the V.I. Justice Department, and Hemp Retailers Association member Laurent Alfred.