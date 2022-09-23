V.I. Attorney General Denise George announced that Henry Peters, who was facing charges for fraud after misrepresenting himself as a licensed contractor and taking a total of more than $140,000 to perform hurricane repairs to the homes of five St. Thomas families after the 2017 hurricanes, pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining money by false pretenses.

On Thursday, Peters’ guilty plea was entered just prior to the beginning of jury trial that was scheduled to begin this week in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands on St. Thomas. After jury selection was held on Wednesday by Judge Renee-Gumbs Carty and the guilty plea entered, the defendant was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections. As part of the plea agreement, Peters will be required to serve a combination of jail time and community service. He will also be required to pay back the victims.