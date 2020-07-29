Veterinarian Dr. Paul Hess, left, goes before Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho for “conspiring to end pet overpopulation” in a mock courthouse trial in 2010 during AZ Academy’s “Jail or Bail” fundraiser on St. Croix.
ST. CROIX — St. Croix has seen its fair share of individuals relocating to the island and making an impact on the community that far surpasses their physical presence. Paul Hess was one of those people. The longtime veterinarian died last month. He was 74.
Hess, born in Utica, Ill., in 1945, obtained all of his formal schooling there, ultimately graduating from University of Illinois School of Veterinary Medicine in 1970. He moved to St. Croix and began working in 1979 at Crago Animal Clinic, where he began making an impact on the community. He built bonds and friendships that would span more than four decades, according to Barbara Donaldson, a longtime employee.