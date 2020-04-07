The V.I. Housing Finance Authority has announced that the EnVIsion Tomorrow Homeowner and Rental Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Program will move forward despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a recent statement, the Housing Finance Authority said it has directed its contractors to implement measures to keep clients and employees as safe as possible and follow all safety protocols outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The EnVIsion Tomorrow Homeowner and Rental programs supports the rehabilitation and reconstruction of homes of low- to moderate-income homeowners and landlords, respectively, under the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery program, which is funded by Housing and Urban Development.
Two of the programs’ contractors, Horne LLP, which operates the EnVIsion Tomorrow application and case management centers, and Armand Corporation, the program’s construction management firm, have instructed their staff, inspectors and local construction contractors to follow guidelines recommended by the V.I. Health Department and the CDC.
Horne has temporarily closed its EnVIsion Tomorrow office locations on all three islands and is continuing operations remotely for 30 days, which began on March 23.
The staff is now using an online platform to make calls to clients.
The EnVIsion Tomorrow telephone number 888-239-3387 remains in service. Business hours are Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Homeowners can contact their case managers to schedule document drop off or submit documents electronically.
The EnVIsion Tomorrow case management team will continue to work with Armand’s construction team to reconfirm previously scheduled field inspections.
The case management team will inquire whether the homeowners are displaying flu-like symptoms and if they wish to keep their scheduled appointments.
During site visits, field inspectors will practice safety precautions, including social distancing and the use of personal protective equipment such as respirator masks, full-body suits, gloves, goggles and shoe covers.
The Housing Finance Authority cautions residents to not mistake inspectors dressed in protective gear with medical personnel addressing self-quarantined coronavirus cases. Inspectors wear the protective gear to also protect themselves from mold and other potentially harmful substances within a home.
Local contractors registered with the EnVIsion Tomorrow program were provided CDC COVID-19 factsheets and safety guidelines at a Contractor’s workshops.
For more information, contact the EnVIsion Tomorrow case managers at 888-239-3387 or online at www.vistormrecovery.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.