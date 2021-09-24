ST. THOMAS — Ivanna Eudora Kean High School students recently helped beautify the Crown Mountain bin site in conjunction with the V.I. Waste Management Authority.
The collaboration “was created to provide the students an avenue to express themselves artistically while giving them ownership of Preserving Paradise.
At least quarterly, a Mural Project is organized to fit the needs of VIWMA in their efforts to beautify their bin sits,” according to a written statement from Kean Assistant Principal Juelis Hodge. Students can volunteer to work on the murals regardless of artistic ability.
“The murals are designed by the students who draw an interpretation of what it means to Preserve Paradise,” Hodge said.
The initiative aims to help students earn community service hours during the pandemic, and “provide opportunities for the children to own their responsibility in keeping their island home clean and preserving its natural resources,” according to Hodge.
The Crown Mountain bin site has been closed for renovation, and is scheduled to reopen Monday.
