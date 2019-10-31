Thirteen St. John high school students from Gifft Hill School and Ivanna Eudora Kean High School were tasked with finding solutions to challenges commonly faced by businesses in the V.I. at a day-long Junior Achievement U.S. Virgin Islands workshop on Saturday.
The event, dubbed Innovation Camp, was held at Sea Shore Allure resort and connected students to notable figures in the territory, including Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory and V.I. Education Department Chief Operating Officer Dion Wells-Hedrington, who both sat on the panel of judges, and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s special assistant, Edi Utibe, who was present for much of the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.