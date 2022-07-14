A retroactive application to the V.I. Historic Preservation Committee for “placement of an oversized Instagram spot chair” was quickly denied during a virtual hearing on Tuesday. The application was submitted by St. John Administrator Shikima Jones-Sprauve and Division of Festivals Director Ian Turnbull, neither of whom were in attendance at the hearing, after the chair had already been placed on Cruz Bay beach between the ferry dock and the Battery earlier this month. That stretch of beach is part of the Cruz Bay Historic District.
Upon hearing that the application included a request for the chair to be a permanent fixture on the beach, HPC member Enrique Rodriguez’s reaction was swift and definitive.
“Oh no, forget that,” he said. “It’s not approved.”
Committee member Kurt Marsh Jr. said it was an easy decision for the HPC to make.
“This chair should not be there permanently, and I probably wouldn’t have agreed to have it there temporarily either,” said Marsh. “We need to have a serious conversation about how the office of the administrator is going to assist us in maintaining the Cruz Bay Historic District going forward. It’s pretty embarrassing to have the office of the administrator going against the very rules and regulations that I also, as an agent of the government, have to uphold.”
Committee member David Knight Sr. argued for a notice of noncompliance to be included with the HPC’s denial letter.
“There is no way in this world, with the number of times Mr. Marsh and I and many of us have had conversations with this administrator, that she can argue she wasn’t aware that she needed a permit,” said Knight. “It’s so disrespectful.”
All committee members voted in favor of the denial and notice of noncompliance with the exception of Sean Krigger, who abstained.
Jones-Sprauve, who was absent from the hearing due to a previously scheduled engagement in Coral Bay, said in a Wednesday morning phone call that she was not aware the placement of the photo op chair required HPC approval.
“I was not aware that the highest office in the territory had to ask somebody else permission to do something on government property,” said the St. John administrator, who added that she had not yet received notice from the HPC.
As of mid-morning on Wednesday, the bright green chair remained on Cruz Bay beach.