The Department of Planning and Natural Resources’ St. Thomas-St. John Historic Preservation Committee heard from several applicants Thursday, many of whom were seeking to build or renovate on St. John.
The Virgin Islands Port Authority’s plans for the renovation of the Loredon L. Boynes Sr. ferry dock in Cruz Bay was met with strong opposition due to its design, which did not take the Cruz Bay Town Historic District’s architectural guidelines into consideration. VIPA Acting Director of Engineering Dale Gregory admitted he wasn’t aware that Cruz Bay is a historic district, and that VIPA did not consult with the State Historic Preservation Office on the dock’s design.
The renovations seek to address hurricane repairs, install covered canopies to protect the traveling public from the elements, and add an ADA-compliant unisex restroom, a feature that’s never been in place at the ferry dock. The plans call for the installation of Bahama shutters on the windows on the building’s northern side, where storm shutters that were previously in place were torn off the building by Hurricane Irma.
“As a proud Virgin Islander, I almost take offense at the repeated suggestion of Bahama shutters,” said Historic Preservation Committee member Enrique Rodriguez. “I really think you should explore replacing the Bahama shutters with Virgin Islands-type shutters.”
Historic Preservation Committee member David Knight Sr. further added to Rodriguez’s criticisms, reminding attendees that the ferry dock is the first and last thing people see when they come to St. John.
“The existing structure has always stood out like a sore thumb,” said Knight. “The overall look of it was so ill-conceived; it didn’t blend in or represent anything that would enhance the town. It seems that whoever designed this plan made no attempt to think about aesthetics or presentation, had no real care for what we are trying to represent as a place to our visitors, and to our own people who travel back and forth every day. This is one of the most important structures on St. John as far as representing the island and welcoming visitors to this place, so there’s a lot that needs to be discussed and there’s a lot that needs to be changed.”
Historic Preservation Committee member Kurt Marsh Jr. noted that prior consultation with State Historic Preservation Office or the committee could have helped the Port Authority avoid delays. The committee voted to continue the application pending a consultation between the Port Authority and the Historic Preservation Office to bring the design into compliance with the requirements of the historic district guidelines.
Historic Preservation Committee members took little issue with the design of an ATM kiosk proposed by the St. Thomas Federal Credit Union, but asked the business to seek out an alternate location. The bank’s proposed design was similar to a kiosk they have in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, which meets that historic district’s architectural requirements. The kiosk is slated to be erected in the Cruz Bay Customs parking lot via a lease with the Port Authority, which owns the property.
“While I don’t have any contentions with your design and your proposal, my concerns are with the Port Authority,” said Marsh. “We already have an exacerbated parking situation on St. John and I can’t support removing an additional parking space in the downtown area.”
Committee members offered potential alternative locations, including in the park outside the V.I. Tourism Department office in Cruz Bay, or behind the bandstand in the Franklin Powell Sr. Park. Knight also asked for slight design revisions, noting that Cruz Bay and Charlotte Amalie have two different periods of significance.
“Cruz Bay is less ornate, less formal, more rural architecture,” he said. “Rural it up a little bit. Make it a little more country and a little less downtown gentrified.”
The committee voted to continue the application until the bank can provide a new site for the kiosk and a modified design that more accurately reflects the characteristics of the Cruz Bay Historic District.
Also during the meeting, DPNR Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol provided the Historic Preservation Committee with an update on the concrete deck on the Cruz Bay beachfront, which previously raised the ire of the committee due to its height, which members said did not match the plans that were submitted. DPNR issued the deck’s owner, Rodger Harland, a notice of violation “for a breach of parameters laid out on the modification request,” said Oriol.
“As expected, the owner of the property has retained his counsel and they’ve put in a rebuttal, so the department is currently in a legal informal administrative process,” said Oriol. “If we can’t reach a resolution, we’ll go to what is known as a formal hearing process where a hearing officer would be required in order to negotiate or determine the noncompliance and corrective actions for the structure that we have.”