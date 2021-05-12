ST. THOMAS — A plan to renovate a vacant building into a new homeless shelter on St. Thomas received praise from The Historic Preservation Committee on Tuesday.
John Woods of Jaredian Design appeared via video conference on behalf of Catholic Charities, which is working to use federal funding to renovate and expand a property at 24 Remainder and 25 Hospital Ground.
Catholic Charities operates a homeless shelter on St. Thomas and St. Croix, and “what Catholic Charities is trying to do here is accommodate female residents,” Woods said.
The originally 1,200-square-foot structure will be renovated and expanded to 3,600 square feet, and will include 10 second-floor units, and a three-bedroom first-floor family unit, as well as offices.
“We’re hoping to move onto the next phase of it, which will be the final drawings to solicit bids for construction,” Woods said.
Sean Krigger, the director of the V.I. State Historic Preservation Office, said the site is not in the Charlotte Amalie Historic District, but because it’s federally funded it must go through an additional review process.
The committee was not required to vote on the project, but gave it an enthusiastic endorsement.
“This is a welcome project, it’s a very ambitious project,” said committee member David Knight Sr. “I’m impressed we have new additions to structures in town that are being added to and improved upon with this much attention to detail, and I look forward to monitoring this project as it goes forward.”
Committee members voted to approve a final phase of “continuation and connection” of the 5G conduit for AT&T in downtown Charlotte Amalie, and heard from Jeff Euwema of Turbaco Properties, doing business as Villa Santana at Bjerge Gade.
Euwema explained his efforts to reinforce a retaining wall and Catherineberg Road, which has suffered structural failures due to decades of V.I. Water and Power Authority and Public Works utility work, which was never repaired.
Committee members voted to continue the matter to the next meeting.
Chairwoman Pamela Reid Montegut said she hoped the Public Works Department would send a representative, and commended Euwema for “stepping up where there seems to be a lack of government support.”
Committee members voted to approve an application to construct a trellis and second entrance at 33 Norre Gade by Scot Vander Weel of MVW Holdings, and voted to continue an application by Vincia Thomas Albert of Kween Vee Smoothies for a mobile vendor business in Emancipation Garden.