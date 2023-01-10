ST. THOMAS — The Hamburg-Amerika in Charlotte Amalie has fallen into disrepair, and was recently boarded up to prevent falling debris on the sidewalk, but a rebuild project spearheaded by Alpine Securities may bring new life to the historic waterfront building.
On Tuesday afternoon, the St. Thomas-St. John Historic Preservation Committee approved a motion that would allow Alpine Securities to proceed with the demolition of the Hamburg-Amerika Building. The company, however, must first get pending the company’s lease approval and the presentation of a demolition plan to the committee.
Jason Charles, with Alpine Securities, told committee members that the V.I. Department of Property and Procurement would not approve the lease without demolition approval from the Historic Preservation Committee.
In lieu of an official permit, which can only be granted to the owner or lessee of a historic property, the committee agreed to sign a letter of support for the demolition.
Charles explained that Alpine Securities would like to restore the building to serve as a cultural center, and the company plans to give it back to the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands as “one of their largest charitable donations.”
“The downstairs would be for local artists, the second floor would have a kitchen open to vendors to cook, and the third floor would be a courtyard area that would serve the local food,” Charles said.
On behalf of Alpine Securities, Engineer Damian Cartwright presented a report to the committee that documented the severe corrosion of steel beams and fracturing of concrete that has occurred within the 108-year-old structure.
Lab testing of concrete samples from the building detected a high level of chloride, which Cartwright said points to the use of natural beach sand in the building’s initial construction.
“The existing concrete substrate creates a toxic and cancerous environment that results in the rapid corrosion and deterioration of reinforcing steel,” Cartwright said.
Based on the reports findings, Cartwright recommended that the structure be demolished, and that a new structure be designed to meet the historic and architectural requirements of the Charlotte Amalie historic district.
“You wouldn’t be prolonging the service life of the building if you put new steel in there,” Cartwright explained.
Charles estimated that the cost of the building’s demolition and rebuild would be between $7 million to $10 million.
Committee Chairman Akil Petersen asked Charles if an estimate was done on refurbishing the building.
“It didn’t make sense to get an estimate, we would be putting new stuff on top of bad stuff,” Charles responded.
Committee members agreed that one of the next steps for the project would be to have the Department of Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol review and verify the findings from Cartwright’s report.
Committee member David Knight Sr. said the report’s findings on the use of locally-sourced sand was “a game changer,” for him.
“Buildings can have a lifespan. There are times when we have to look at the greater good of the community,” Knight said.
Knight noted that nine years ago he worked as an advocate on a plan to revitalize government-owned buildings throughout the historic districts, and the Hamburg-Amerika Building was on the list.
“This building was one of the buildings that we strongly advocated for a private lease agreement, to a private developer, that could work on redevelopment,” Knight said.
Knight explained the Hamburg-Amerika Building was initially constructed in 1914 by a German company to serve as a shipping line office. The German connection was lost when the United States purchased the Virgin Islands in 1917, in an effort to prevent Germany from occupying the island’s during WWI.
The building went on to serve as the U.S. District Courts Building, and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.
Knight did voice his concern about the logistics behind the demolition, as the site is a heavily trafficked area and borders the recently restored Annex building and an active commercial space.
“We need to really be careful, and review, and have something that convinces us that removal is even feasible,” Knight said.
While Charles said Alpine Securities would like to reconstruct the building back to how it initially looked, Knight said that a historic reconstruction was not the only option.
“It can fit into and enhance the historical landscape, but also be modern and representative of now,” Knight said. The new architectural design will also have to be approved by the committee and DPNR.
“This was a compelling presentation, and I want to see this proceed as quickly as possible,” committee member William Newbold said in support of the demolition. He also requested a site visit to further examine the current state of the building.
Knight and other committee members also agreed that a bond be in place with Alpine Securities to ensure that the project is seen through to completion.
“We don’t want to see a half-done project,” Knight said.