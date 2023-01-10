ST. THOMAS — The Hamburg-Amerika in Charlotte Amalie has fallen into disrepair, and was recently boarded up to prevent falling debris on the sidewalk, but a rebuild project spearheaded by Alpine Securities may bring new life to the historic waterfront building.

On Tuesday afternoon, the St. Thomas-St. John Historic Preservation Committee approved a motion that would allow Alpine Securities to proceed with the demolition of the Hamburg-Amerika Building. The company, however, must first get pending the company’s lease approval and the presentation of a demolition plan to the committee.