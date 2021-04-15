Virgin Islanders celebrate three heroines of the 1878 labor rebellion on St. Croix known as Fireburn for the torching of plantations across the island in retaliation for Danish oppression.
But prison records show there may have been as many as five queens and some men — kings — according to researchers of the Fireburn Files, a historic digital collection dedicated to the riot and its ripple effects.
The new historical information has been translated and are now available on the Fireburn Files website, fireburnfiles.dk, research staff recently announced — including, for the first time, the prison records of all four Fireburn queens.
The records reveal, for example, Mary Thomas’ prison correspondence with a “Mrs Vilhelmine Larsen” and where she was placed in the Danish prison disciplinary system — one that divided the incarcerated into “classes of constraint.” The higher the class, scholars say, the more privileges.
First (lowest) class prisoners had no access to education and were barred from reading the Bible. Second class prisoners could write letters and receive visitors. Third class prisoners could wear civilian clothes. Inmates moved up or down in the class system depending on how well they behaved.
The prison records of Mathilde McBean describe her as a young mother of 20 to 22 years: “Born in Christiansted, illegitimate, raised by strangers, had 4 children, is Catholic, … submitted from Christiansted arrest house on July 19th, 1882, for life ... .”
McBean wrote from prison to a Mrs. and Mr. Larsen in Christiansted and to her family, Caecilie Mc Bean, in care of the Rev. Father Malory in Frederiksted.
History buffs also learn that queen Susanna Abrahamson was a 48-year-old unmarried woman with nine children who wrote one letter to a “master Lindholm, overseer at Frederiksted prison.” Researchers think she was the first of the queens to return to St. Croix from Copenhagen on April 8, 1886.
The prison records of Axeline Elizabeth Salomon, known as Agnes, describe her as a 20- to 25-year-old unmarried mother of three. She wrote to the priest Romy Pedro Salmon of Christiansted, to Master Larsen, Djalehaus, St. Croix and a Master Lyngholm or Lindholm of Frederiksted.
But the big news at Fireburn Files is that besides the four queens incarcerated in Christianshavns Kvindefængsel in Copenhagen, three men were also in prison elsewhere in Denmark at Horsens Tugthus.
The researchers hope to release translations and transcriptions of their prison records — and photos of two of the men — at the same time.
When the Danish state sold the Virgin Islands to the U.S. in 1917, records of more than 200 years of colonial administration were shipped to Denmark. A century later, the Danish National Archives scanned many of them, including records of the Fireburn uprising. But being written in Old Danish, they were unintelligible to all but a few scholars.
“One of the most useful aspects of the Fireburn Files is the never published notes from Judge Rosenstand,” wrote Tiphanie Yanique, the celebrated author of “Monster in the Middle” and “Island of Love and Drowning” and a member of the Virgin Islands Studies Collective.
“Here we can see evidence for five queens, not the four scholars now think, or the three referenced in popular culture. We also see that a number of men, Kings, were involved, but because they were immediately executed, they have not been given their place in our cultural narratives.”
Yanique credits the Fireburn Files website for its role in helping break the silence surrounding the rebellion — a major part of Virgin Islands and Caribbean history.