St. Thomas has an abundance of grocery stores, gas stations and jewelry stores, but there’s one establishment that seems to be missing: a bookstore. Simfoni Nibbs would like to change that.
Nibbs, a sixth generation Virgin Islander born and raised in St. Thomas, plans on bringing a mobile bookstore to the territory. Her passion for reading began at an early age.
“Some of my best memories as a child were going to Dockside Bookshop,” Nibbs said.
Nibbs recalls spending hours in the store with her mom and sister, so she was devastated when the shop closed in 2013.
Then, as she attended college at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Nibbs began a ritual that would soon turn into the brand-name we know today.
“My family is pretty loud, so when I would come home from college in the summers, I would wake up really early, I would go out on the porch, and I would be drinking bush tea and I would read a book, and I think that kind of sparked the idea of Books ’n Bush Tea.” Nibbs explains.
Nibbs would go on to become a kindergarten teacher, but promoting literacy would stay at the forefront of her mind.
“Literacy is super important to me, especially since I started teaching kindergarten, because I see the effects of kids who haven’t been exposed to books early on, and it’s kind of a game of catch up. If we expose kids to literacy and reading early on, then we won’t have to play that game of catch up,” Nibbs said.
In November 2020, Nibbs decided that Books ’n Bush Tea would be a mobile bookstore, after visiting GoGo Books, a mobile children’s book truck in South Carolina.
“I thought; Wow, this would be amazing for the Virgin Islands,” Nibbs said.
As Books ’n Bush Tea made its debut on social media, behind the scenes Nibbs was hard at work.
She began her search for a builder, and located an individual in Delaware with experience in building book trucks. When the truck is completed, Nibbs plans to drive it from Delaware to Florida and load it onto a ship headed for St. Thomas.
“We’ll probably stop while we are driving down, stopping at different cities that have a high population of Caribbean and Virgin Islands people,” Nibbs said.
The Books ’n Bush Tea truck will call St. Thomas home, but having a truck gives Nibbs the opportunity to travel to St. Croix, St. John and the BVI to bring books to places that might not have access. Work has begun on the book truck, and Nibbs hopes to have it in St. Thomas by October.
Another important aspect of Nibbs’ platform is her focus on Caribbean stories. The books that will line her store shelves will all be Caribbean-authored or Caribbean-illustrated.
She’s also currently celebrating Read Caribbean with many other readers on Instagram. Now in its third year, Read Caribbean also coincides with Caribbean Heritage Month.
“This month celebrates all things Caribbean literature; from poetry to science fiction, to young adult novels, it celebrates all Caribbean authors and illustrators,” Nibbs explains.
Now, Nibbs is asking Virgin Islanders to help achieve her goal of bringing a mobile bookstore to the V.I. through a crowdfunding campaign. The campaign page went live on June 7, and has raised over $8,700.
“There are a lot of community members and Caribbean organizations and businesses that are rallying around this cause, which makes me really, really happy,” Nibbs said.
If you are interested in donating to support the Books ‘n Bush Tea crowdfunding campaign, visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/let-s-bring-a-bookstore-back-to-the-v-i#.