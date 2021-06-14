ST. THOMAS — A homeless man with a long criminal history stole a V.I. Water and Power Authority vehicle — which had been left unlocked with the keys inside — and drove it to a restaurant where he stole nearly $5,000 in cash from gambling machines, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Vaughn Lee McHargue was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, grand larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and possession of stolen property. Unable to post $25,000 bail, he was jailed until his initial court appearance Friday.
The incident began at 4:35 a.m. Thursday, when police responded to an activated security alarm at La Delicia Bar in Contant and found a door ajar and damaged, according to the affidavit. The place was “completely ransacked” and several slot machines were forced open, police said.
The restaurant owner provided police with documentation showing that a total of $4,701 had been taken from the slot machines.
There was no one in the restaurant when police arrived but officers reviewed surveillance video that “clearly showed Mr. Vaughn McHargue breaking the door and driving a stolen vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
Police identified that it was a WAPA-owned vehicle, and WAPA later explained to them that a WAPA employee left the vehicle, with the keys inside, at Petrus Plaza on the waterfront before returning to St. Croix. Another WAPA employee was supposed to pick it up, but before they could retrieve it, McHargue apparently took it, according to the affidavit.
WAPA used the vehicle’s GPS tracking system and traced it to Anna’s Fancy and Altona and Welgunst.
At around 5:30 p.m., police found McHargue in Altona and Welgunst with the vehicle, according to police. He tried to flee, claiming he had a gun, but police were able to subdue him and retrieve the keys to the vehicle.
There’s no indication in the affidavit filed by police that McHargue was actually carrying a firearm.
Police transported him to the station and read him his rights. He confessed to burglaries he had been involved in since his jail release, police said.
At his advice-of-rights hearing Friday, Assistant V.I. Attorney General John Barraco said McHargue has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1987.
Territorial Public Defender Julie Todman said McHargue is known to frequent the St. Thomas waterfront near KFC, so “we know where he can be found,” and asked Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III to release him on an unsecured bond, meaning he would not have to post any cash.
But given his “substantial” contact with the criminal justice system, Carr said he would set bail at $25,000, requiring him to post $2,500 in cash in order to be released.
He plead guilty as recently as April 7, 2021, to unlawful entry and was “sentenced to one year, with all but a month suspended, I believe,” Barraco said.
He said McHargue is a danger to the community, further pointing out that he has multiple convictions for drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Territorial Public Defender Julie Todman said Barraco was exaggerating about the suspect’s criminal history.
