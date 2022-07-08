A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in William’s Delight on Wednesday afternoon, marking the 16th killing on St. Croix and the 23rd territorywide.
According to V.I. Police Department spokesman Glen Dratte, the shooting occurred at around 2:43 p.m. Wednesday, when 911 dispatchers received a report of a gunshot victim in William’s Delight.
The victim, later identified as Jah-Marley Christopher Alfred, of William’s Delight, was transported to Luis Hospital in a private vehicle, where he died of his wounds, Dratte said in a news release.
“The victim was shot while in William’s Delight in the public housing community area that is referred to as the turf,” according to Dratte.
Police are seeking the public’s help with information leading to the arrest of the shooter.
“We are currently investigating this homicide and continue to ask our community for information on all ongoing investigations,” Criminal Investigations Bureau Chief Commander Lt. Naomi Joseph said in the statement.
Alfred is no stranger to police, having been arrested on Sept. 14, and charged with simple assault and battery under the territory’s domestic violence statute, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
The victim in the case said Alfred had assaulted her, and police said the woman had visible bruises and cuts, a loose tooth, and bite marks on the side of her neck.
At a bench trial held Dec. 1 before Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr., Territorial Public Defender H. Hannibal O’Bryan informed the court that a piece of discovery had not been submitted to the defense, according to a record of the proceedings filed by the court clerk.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General William Appleton Jr. informed the court “that they recently became aware” of existing footage from a V.I. Police officer’s body-worn camera, according to the record. “The Court said that there is no excuse that the footage was not given in a timely manner to the Defense.”
O’Bryan asked the court to dismiss the case, and Morris agreed and ordered all charges be dismissed without prejudice, meaning that prosecutors could refile charges at a later date.
Police have not yet publicly identified any suspects in Wednesday’s shooting or made any arrests.
Alfred’s death marks the 23rd homicide in the territory so far this year, including seven on St. Thomas and 16 on St. Croix. Five are classified as vehicular homicides.
Anyone with information on Alfred’s murder or other incidents is urged to call the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-712-6092, the Crime Tip-Line at 340-778-4950, 911, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.