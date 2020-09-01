The brother of a recent homicide victim is in jail after police charged him in a shooting that occurred on Aug. 1, and said he spit on an officer after his arrest Friday, according to probable cause fact sheets filed by police.
Raheem Wyre was held without bail over the weekend and appeared in V.I. Superior Court via videoconference Monday where he was advised of his rights in two separate cases.
In the first case, Wyre is charged in connection with a report made at around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 1.
A woman called police and told them he had shown up at her home banging on her bedroom window, and she looked outside and saw him “discharging a firearm on the road, near her front double gate.”
Wyre told her he wanted food, and she told him she was calling the police, according to the fact sheet. Officers responded, but said Wyre had left by the time they arrived.
A few hours later at 8 a.m., Wyre went to her home again and broke her radio, and then “went to the kitchen and drank a bottle of juice and threw it on the floor,” according to the fact sheet. She tried to persuade him to leave, but slipped on the juice and fell on the floor, and Wyre “then spit in her face and told her she needed to hurry up and die,” according to the fact sheet. Wyre broke several picture frames and a door on the way out of the home, police said.
Police made contact with Wyre at 12:23 p.m. Friday, and he was “very uncooperative” with police, refused to submit to the booking process, and “began to spit” at an officer while he was in the holding cell, according to the fact sheet.
Police charged Wyre with first-degree reckless endangerment, simple assault and battery, destruction to property, and throwing bodily fluid or waste at a person.
Wyre continued calling out for assistance from police, and at around 2 p.m. Friday he spat on an officer’s “face, chest, and forearms,” so he was placed under arrest again, according to a fact sheet from that subsequent, separate case. He again refused to cooperate with the booking process, and police said he shouted at an officer “I’m going to kill you and your family; you have no idea who you’re messing with.”
In that case, Wyre was charged with simple assault and battery, and throwing bodily fluid or waste at a person. On Aug. 4, three days after police say Wyre fired a gun in front of the woman’s house, his brother, 24-year-old Rashawn Wyre, was shot and killed in downtown Christiansted.
During Monday’s court hearing, Wyre told Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho that his brother’s funeral coincided with his arrest.
“I’m really not a bad person, Judge Camacho. My little brother was just buried Friday,” Wyre said.
Camacho flatly denied Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis’s request that Wyre be released on his own recognizance, and continued his bail hearing to Wednesday.
Camacho said Wyre must cooperate with police and submit to booking before anything else can happen.
“He’s not going to be released until he does that,” Camacho said.