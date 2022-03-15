ST. CROIX — This spring eligible inmates at the Golden Grove prison will have the unique opportunity to develop vocational training in horsemanship through the Brighter Future Program, which according to a press release from the V.I. Bureau of Corrections, provides rehabilitation and sanctuary to thoroughbred horses.
The dual-purpose program established in partnership between the prison — known formerly as the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility — and the U.S. Virgin Islands Equestrian Equine Therapy Project Inc., will offer a reserve for the territory’s retired racehorses and teach incarcerated men and women horse behavior, anatomy and physiology, first aid, ground training, and stable management, according to the news release.
“After meeting challenges and delays mostly due to COVID, this program is now ready to launch and could not have come at a better time,” Bureau of Corrections Director Wynnie Testamark said.
The acquired skills will prepare participants for positions in the “equine business including racetrack grooms, farriers, vet techs, and barn managers,” and supports the goal of the program, which is to lower the rate of recidivism and increase opportunities to earn wages once an inmate is released.
The land to be used for the horses has already been cleared, according to Reid McLellan, executive director The Groom Elite, which offers certification courses that provide horsemanship training and has experience working with prison-based programs. Corrections has entered a public-private partnership with The Elite Program, bringing its services to the territory.
“We will be ready to start the fencing and structures in the next few months,” McLellan said.
Thoroughbreds are commonly found displaced throughout the territory, largely a result of the territory’s racetrack closures subsequent to Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
Carolyn Smith, founder of the Equestrian Equine Therapy Project, praised the program.
“As the island of St. Croix prepares for horse racing at a recognized level, training for its citizens to work at the track and provide for the horses when their racing careers are over will be necessary,” she said. “This program will pave the way for success.”
The plan is “to create a sustainable, thriving equine centered economy where horses are part of competitive riding programs, training programs for jockeys, and backstretch workers,” Smith said.
She added that the vision for the program includes “equine therapy programs for disabled people, and equine learning programs in our schools and for at-risk youth are coming to fruition.”
According to the news release from Corrections, organizers are looking to partner with additional foundations, businesses and individuals who can offer assistance.