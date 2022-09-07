A St. Croix man charged with brutally abusing and torturing children has pleaded guilty to two crimes that carry lengthy mandatory minimum prison sentences, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Kenyata Horsford, 45, of Estate Cane, pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse and neglect, and first-degree rape, pursuant to a global plea agreement filed in two separate 2021 cases.
Judge Harold Willocks accepted the plea at a hearing held on Aug. 12, according to court records.
The child abuse conviction carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, and a maximum of 30 years. For the rape count, Horsford is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years behind bars, and a maximum of 30 years, according to the plea agreement.
Horsford remains jailed with bail set at $150,000. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 23.
Horsford and girlfriend Linda Williams, 34, were initially arrested on March 18, 2021, after police said they found Williams’ child with life-threatening injuries.
Horsford was charged with attempted murder, while Williams was charged with aggravated child abuse and lying to investigators. For the child’s safety, police have withheld the victim’s age and gender.
The case began when a citizen reported to the Human Services Department that Williams’ child was seen vomiting and covered in bruises.
The department and law enforcement worked to locate the child, and Williams presented a different, healthy child to investigators before eventually admitting that Horsford had kept the victim confined in a Frederiksted home for nearly a week, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Williams led officers to the victim, who was alone, covered in bruises and struggling to walk, according to police. The child was airlifted off-island for further medical treatment, and suffered bleeding in the brain, kidney failure and a ruptured lung.
The child told investigators that on March 12, 2021, Horsford “tied the minor’s hand, hanged the minor over the door and beat the minor with a belt buckle and extension cord.”
The next day, Williams spoke with a police officer who was searching the neighborhood after a child was heard “screaming for help,” according to the affidavit.
Over the course of the next six days, Williams did not alert police to the situation or seek medical help for her child, and later told investigators that Horsford beat the child again with a whip, according to the affidavit.
While jailed after his initial arrest, Horsford was arrested again and charged with crimes against a different child.
In that case, Horsford was charged with aggravated first-degree rape of a child under the age of 13, first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual contact, aggravated child abuse, and visual medium depicting sexually explicit conduct.
The last charge was filed because investigators said Horsford bought the child “gummy worms and McDonald’s” as a bribe to send him nude photos via a texting app, according to the information filed by Assistant V.I. Attorney General Amie Simpson.
Following her arrest, Williams was released after posting a $500 bond, and pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Eric Chancellor and defense attorney Yohana Manning have been in negotiations over a possible resolution to the case, which has not yet been made public, according to court records.
Willocks held a status conference on Aug. 24, and scheduled the matter for disposition on Oct. 13.
Williams was previously arrested for child neglect in October 2008 when she was 21, after police said she locked her 4-year-old child outside for at least an hour.
Horsford’s criminal history includes a 2005 arrest for unauthorized possession of a firearm during a traffic stop, and a 2007 domestic violence assault. In that case, Horsford was sentenced to five months of time served in pretrial detention for assaulting his girlfriend, who was also identified as a police officer.