A St. Croix man charged with brutally abusing and torturing children has pleaded guilty to two crimes that carry lengthy mandatory minimum prison sentences, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.

Kenyata Horsford, 45, of Estate Cane, pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse and neglect, and first-degree rape, pursuant to a global plea agreement filed in two separate 2021 cases.

