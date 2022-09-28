Schneider Hospital announced that 237 employees received an extra bonus in paychecks as part of retention efforts of workers in critical and hard to fill positions.
Employees received $2.5 million in total on Aug. 25, which represented an initial installment from a $10 million grant, over a four-year period, from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed by the US Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021. The bill was in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and sought to speed the United States’ recovery by addressing both the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.
Schneider Hospital Chief Executive Officer Tina M. Comissiong said in a prepared statement that the stimulus funds, distributed by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. administration, targeted employees who have “specific positions that are difficult to recruit and retain.”
According to the statement, the retention incentive payment is different from a premium pay incentive payment the administration announced, and was distributed to employees who worked during “specified periods” of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money was distributed to staff who mostly work within the Nursing and Allied Health division to include these positions: advanced practice nurse/mid-level clinician, clinical/administrative care coordinator/head nurse, nurse clinical informaticist, staff nurse, licensed practical nurse, laboratory technician, respiratory therapist, radiology technicians, patient care technician/attendant/nursing assistant, surgical technician and hemodialysis technician.
“Let’s welcome this as a positive thing for our organization and all of us, even if we individually were not classified to receive a payment,” Comissiong said, adding that by retaining the organization’s critical positions the hospital will be more “financially viable” and better prepared to afford “tangible appreciation” and salary increases to all Schneider hospital employees.
“With our colleagues in these positions receiving incentives to stay with us, we will have a stronger hospital with more permanent, committed, local staff to provide care to our community– which we may all need at any moment for ourselves or for our loved ones as it is the only hospital on island,” she said.