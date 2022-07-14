ST. CROIX — Luis Hospital officials fielded a rapid line of questioning during Tuesday’s budget hearing after telling lawmakers the hospital still owes nearly $11 million in interagency debt and unable to settle an agreement with Advanced Radiology LLC although funding was appropriated by lawmakers during the last budget cycle.
After much back and forth, however, a hospital official explained the matter as an accounting technicality and missing documents.
Sen. Kurt Vialet, who chairs the committee, didn’t mince words at first.
“When this body was presented with that particular issue the monies that we funded was the settlement agreement for the entire cost. We are not supposed to owe an additional $4.5 million, there was a settlement agreement between the Attorney General’s Office, the hospital, and Advanced Radiology that the amount that was proposed would suffice for, what was then, a back and forth between both entities,” he said.
The funding was intended to be paid to Advanced Radiology as a final payment, Vialet told hospital executives.
“The Legislature demanded a settlement agreement and there was correspondence that was drafted by the Attorney General Office to validate that there was a settlement agreement. Otherwise, we said we would not proceed with that particular payment. So you’re telling me the hospital paid an additional $4 million dollars,” Vialet said. “Did you pay any additional monies over what was appropriated?”
Luis Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Greg Bryant said he was glad the question came up, noting that he personally checked “the books” at the St. Croix hospital as well as at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, but did not find the appropriated funds.
“We were not aware of the $4 million. I started searching last week for that appropriation,” Bryant testified.
He added that he also spoke with officials at Office of Health Information Technology “to see where that money was located.”
“We have not seen that money at all and I have been with the hospital now for 18 months, and $4 million has not crossed my desk at all. We cannot find that appropriated money,” he said.
Rosalie Javois, Luis Hospital’s executive vice president, pointed to an accounting intricacy as a possible cause.
“It’s an accounting technicality in that paperwork didn’t properly trickle down to my office to completely write it off the books,” she said. “When I came in and I tried to find the paperwork directing the hospital to pay the entire amount — it wasn’t available in my office. I made the board aware we need to get proper documentation so that we can write it off properly off the books,” Javois said.
Sen. Novelle Francis Jr. told hospital executives it was “critical” the hospital maintain “some level of documentation or continuance” to avoid appropriations in the excess of $4 million falling “by the wayside.”
“Here we are talking about a payment for Advanced Radiology that we knew we took care of before, we know we appropriated the $4 million because of the level of urgency discussed during the last budget cycle. I don’t know where the fall off is occurring, but it is critical there is some level of documentation that is maintained at JFL,” Francis said.
Vialet later explained that although the issue of funding is already solved, it was only during the hearing legislators are “realizing for whatever reason you have not received those monies or the requisite documents.”
“So hopefully before the end of this meeting we will have those document for you,” he said.
During questioning, Sen. Kennth Gittens, had each member of the Luis Hospital management team present to list their salaries. The breakdown is as follows:
- Darice Plaskett, chief nursing officer — $170,000
- Greg Bryant, chief information officer — $130,000
- Darryl Smalls, exective director — $190,000
- Ben Cook, chief executive officer — $300,000
- Rosalie Javois, interim vice presi
- dent of Finance — $143,000
- Terry Lynch, acting chief of Human Resources — $120,000
- Hazel Philbert, vice president, Quality & Performance Improvement — $175,000
- Patricia Welcome, chief legal counsel — $140,000
The $4 million discussion aside, the hospital officials presented what was described as a “conservative balanced budget projection” of nearly $78 million for fiscal year 2023. Senators, however, expressed disbelief that the amount was adequate to support hospital operations.
Also Tuesday, the committee also heard from Frederiksted Health Care Inc. Chief Executive Office Masserae Sprauve Webster said the governor’s recommendation is an allocation of $2.5 million from the General Fund for the fiscal year 2023 budget, as it was the year prior.
Sens. Vialet, Francis, Samuel Carrion, Dwayne DeGraff, Javan James Sr., Kenneth Gittens, Janelle Sarauw, and Marvin Blyden were present for the hearing.