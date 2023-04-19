ST. THOMAS — Police are seeking a Hospital Ground man named Richard Lazarus, 32, in connection with an attempted murder, according to a wanted notice from the Police Department.
Anyone who sees Lazarus is asked to immediately notify 911 or call Detective C. Potter of the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 340-774-2211, ext. 5535.
Earlier in the day, police also shared a wanted notice for Caelin William Henry, 24, sought in connection with assault in the third degree. V.IPD spokesperson Glen Dratte said Henry is now in custody.
According to a press release from the department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau, Henry threw a man to the ground and began punching him repeatedly after the victim attempted to diffuse an argument at the Sapphire Beach Bar on Sunday. He was placed under arrest after he was found in the Oswald Harris housing community on Wednesday and is being charged with several crimes including first degree assault.
No bail has been set and Henry’s advice-of-rights hearing is scheduled for Friday.
Police are urging anyone with information about the crime to contact the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-774-2211, ext. 5534.
— Contact Kit MacAvoy at (340) 714-9104 or email kmacavoy@dailynews.vi