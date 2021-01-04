Crucian Ausar Massiah Polius and St. Thomian Je’Quan Jahmoy Joseph Jr., greeted the new year by earning the distinction of being the first Virgin Islanders born in 2021.
Polius weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was born at 3:27 p.m. New Year’s Day at Luis Hospital, according to spokeswoman Chivonne Thomas.
Proud father Davante Polius said his son’s name refers to an ancient kingdom in Kemet, and symbolizes leadership and new life, Thomas said in a news release.
Mother Sabrina Jones said that it “was difficult being pregnant during COVID, she misses having all of her family around her as she transitions into motherhood, however, she acknowledges the great care she received from Dr. [Olivine] Treasure and the JFL Team,” according to Thomas.
Ausar is the first child for both Polius and Jones, and the new parents “share the common dream of a ‘bright future’ for Ausar in the territory and that this first will be the first of many accomplishments for him,” Thomas said.
Delivering Dr. Olivine Treasure also provided mother’s care during the pregnancy.
“We congratulate these new parents on the birth of their beautiful son on New Years Day. We further congratulate the maternal grandmother Charlene Jones who has been a 20-year member of the JFL family. This birth is truly a joy,” said interim Luis Hospital CEO Dyma Williams.
On St. Thomas, Je’Quan Jahmoy Joseph Jr. was born at Schneider Hospital at 3:05 a.m. Saturday to parents Keneisha Daniel and Je’Quan Joseph Sr., and weighed in at 7 pounds, 10.4 ounces.
“On behalf of the SRMC, we just want to welcome the first newborn to the St. Thomas-St. John district,” said Darryl Smalls, vice president of facilities management at Schneider Regional Medical Center.