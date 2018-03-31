An influential trade group has endorsed legislation to grant a no-bid, 60-year lease to the current operators of a St. John luxury resort.
The endorsement, delivered in a letter to the bill’s sponsor, Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett, comes as Caneel Bay’s executive director said the move would quickly shore up the St. John economy.
In the March 16 letter, the Board of Directors of the V.I. Hotel and Tourism Association says the decision to offer a long-term lease would re-establish the territory’s toe-hold in the high-end tourism trade.
“Prompt rebuilding would re-establish five-star travel to the USVI and would act as an impetus to other USVI properties to expedite their reopening,” the letter reads in part. “It would have the immediate benefit of creating many construction jobs and would return hospitality employees to work sooner rather than later.”
A bidding process — which could begin September 2023 at the earliest — would delay recovery, according to the letter.
“Planning, approvals and completion of construction would take at least two years and could be more with a new operator given the restrictions typically imposed by” the National Park Service, the letter reads. “If this were put out to bid, we could easily be looking at several years before the first guest returns to Caneel Bay.”
The letter is signed by representatives from numerous local businesses, including the Westin Resort and Villas, Marriott’s Frenchman’s Reef Beach Resort and The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas.
None of the representatives who signed the letter were immediately available for comment Friday, given the Easter holiday.
In a Friday interview with The Daily News, Caneel Bay’s Executive Director Brad Dow said he had not seen the letter.
Dow compares the situation with Caneel Bay to an apartment. If a tenant wants to put in a costly improvement, they’re less likely to do so under the terms of a one-year lease, Dow says. If, on the other hand, a landlord offers the tenant a 10-year lease, the tenant is more likely to make an expensive repair, Dow says.
“Gary — or anybody — is not going to invest $100 million in a five-year lease,” he said, referring to Gary Engle, the president and CEO of Stoneleigh Capital, one of the ownership partners at CBI Acquisitions, which holds the lease for the resort. “It would make no economic sense.”
Rumors about the company’s intentions have flown as thick and furious as the hurricane that destroyed the resort, Dow says.
“So much of social media and in the blogs say ‘They’re gonna tear down the ruins,’ ” he said. “We can’t do that, not just because we wouldn’t do that. There are other federal agencies that would become involved if we did. Those are just rumors.”
Dow wouldn’t say how much the resort was insured for, but said no one in the territory was sufficiently insured.
“I’m not saying we’re underinsured,” he said. “I’m just saying I don’t know any business that was insured to replacement cost.”
The destruction to the resort had been total, even though some concrete portions of the resort buildings appeared unscathed, Dow said.
“The sea surge came right through the buildings,” he said. “Sure, the floor and the roof are still there, but it’s completely devastated.”
Dow also said he believed the 60-year extension was in keeping with the original intentions of Laurance Rockefeller, who included a covenant — referred to in legislation as the Retained Use Agreement — in exchange for donating about 5,000 acres to the National Park Service. The covenant expires in September 2023.
“He did the same thing in multiple places,” Dow said, of Rockefeller. “He said ‘I want to preserve the island, I want to preserve Jackson Hole and Hawaii, but I want some business there, too, because the two go hand in hand.”
Critics have said CBI could guarantee the extension of the covenant, then flip the property for sale — effectively leveraging the extension for a quick profit. Dow dismissed that notion Friday.
“If you say ‘You’re gonna flip it,’ there already is a revised use agreement in place,” he said. “There are so many parameters. If I were to turn around and sell that to you tomorrow, you can’t turn around and build anything on it until 2023.”
