Lettuce and finger corals recover from bleaching mortality suffered in 2005 at Honeymoon Beach on St. John. The V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources is warning that the territory’s hot waters are leading to a new wave of bleaching.
Corals in U.S. Virgin Islands waters show signs of bleaching.
Photo by NATIONAL PARK SERVICE
Lettuce and finger corals recover from bleaching mortality suffered in 2005 at Honeymoon Beach on St. John. The V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources is warning that the territory’s hot waters are leading to a new wave of bleaching.
Stifling hot weather in the territory is not only raising ocean temperatures but leading to a potential increase in coral bleaching, according to the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources, in a statement this week.
Coral, which generally grow in water temperatures ranging from 23-29 degrees Celsius, can stress and turn pale, or bleach, when temperatures venture past 30 degrees Celsius, around 86 degrees Fahrenheit.
Commented