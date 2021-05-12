Today, the U.S. Congress is scheduled to hold the first congressional hearing focused exclusively on the Insular Cases, a series of Supreme Court rulings that established a doctrine of “separate and unequal” for residents of U.S. territories.
Equally American President Neil Weare, a longtime advocate for equality and civil rights for residents of U.S. territories, and V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett are among the witnesses who will testify before the House Natural Resources Committee beginning at 1 p.m.
House Resolution 279 “condemns the Insular Cases as both contrary to the Constitution “and for racist underpinnings,” Weare said in a released statement.
“The Insular Cases go well beyond the ability of citizens in the territories to vote,” Plaskett, a co-sponsor of the resolution, said. “We pay billions of dollars in federal taxes, and yet, residents of U.S. territories are denied access to critical federal programs and support.”
Otherwise eligible citizens in the territories “are denied Supplemental Security Income, leaving our most vulnerable seniors and disabled people to fend for themselves. Federal programs, including Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the Child Tax Credit, and the Earned Income Tax Credit, are either capped or denied altogether. This discrimination against residents of the territories must end now,” Plaskett said.
“The Insular Cases belong to a very dark chapter of U.S. History when the doctrines of ‘separate but equal’ and attitudes about racial inferiority explicitly defined the country’s laws,” said Committee Chair Raúl M. Grijalva, D. Ariz.
“We cannot erase this harmful past, but as legislators, we have an obligation to ensure that its legacy does not extend into the future,” he said.
Congressman Gregorio Kilili Sablan of the Northern Mariana Islands condemned the cases racist representation of Americans living in the territories.
“The Insular Cases, decided in 1901 by the same Supreme Court that upheld segregation laws, have no place in modern day America,” Sablan said.
“In these cases, the Supreme Court calls people living in U.S. territories ‘alien’ and ‘savage and restless people,’ antiquated notions of racial inferiority that should not be the basis of any contemporary court decisions,” he said. “Our resolution recognizes these racist and imperialist assumptions for what they are. It rejects the Insular Cases and affirms the importance of equal rights for Americans everywhere, even in the U.S. insular areas.”
His Guam counterpart Michael San Nicolas added: “These last vestiges of blatant racism in governance and interpretation of the law, used today to validate the unequal treatment of Americans in territories, are staring us in the face, daring us to bring them down,” said. “The question of our time is: will we blink?
Weare, whose organization advocates for equality and civil rights for the 3.5 million American citizens living in U.S. territories praised today’s hearing.
“I applaud Chair Grijalva for holding this historic hearing, and I look forward to testifying in support of this bipartisan resolution,” he said.
“This resolution is an important step towards turning the page on the Insular Cases and the colonial framework they established.”