In a show of unity, BVI Gov. John Rankin and Premier Natalio Wheatley shake hands following their joint press conference on Wednesday announcing the United Kingdom had accepted a local proposal opposing direct rule and the suspension of the territory’s Constitution.

 Daily News file photo BVI Gov. John Rankin, left, and Premier Natalio Wheatley at a press conference in June 2022.

TORTOLA — Members of the BVI House of Assembly, in a marathon session, passed 16 bills in their last sitting prior to being dissolved, paving the way for elections.

Gov. John Rankin, on the advice of Premier Natalio Wheatley, dissolved the Assembly on Friday, after members passed several bills related to the financial services industry. By law, and in his role as premier, Wheatley will set the date for elections which is to be held no less than 21 days after the dissolution and within 60 days.