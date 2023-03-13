TORTOLA — Members of the BVI House of Assembly, in a marathon session, passed 16 bills in their last sitting prior to being dissolved, paving the way for elections.
Gov. John Rankin, on the advice of Premier Natalio Wheatley, dissolved the Assembly on Friday, after members passed several bills related to the financial services industry. By law, and in his role as premier, Wheatley will set the date for elections which is to be held no less than 21 days after the dissolution and within 60 days.
The Assembly, which first met on March 12, 2019, had to be dissolved March 12 this year, and its ending marked the most tumultuous in BVI political history.
What began as a Virgin Islands Party government led by then-Premier Andrew Fahie — after winning nine of 13 seats in the Feb. 25, 2019 elections — ended with Wheatley, his deputy premier at the time, being appointed to the top spot to lead the Government of National Unity.
Wheatley became the youngest and fourth premier on May 5, 2022, following Fahie’s arrest on April 28, in Miami on cocaine conspiracy and money laundering charges. Fahie is out on bond pending trial set for July. BVI’s Deputy Ports Authority Manager Oleanvine Maynard, arrested alongside Fahie in Miami, and her 31-year-old son, Kadeem Maynard, who was arrested on St. Thomas, also are awaiting trial in connection. The Maynards, however, remain jailed pending trial.
Rankin, a day after Fahie’s arrest, released the results of Commission of Inquiry, a 15-month probe into widespread fraud in BVI leadership that was ordered by his predecessor Augustus Jaspert in January 2021. He did so to stymie reports that Fahie’s arrest resulted from the COI report.
The report, over 900 pages, listed 48 recommendations for reform. Chief among them was the partial suspension of the BVI Constitution, which would have Rankin temporarily lead government’s operation with a group of recommended advisers from the community. That was thwarted after the formation of the Government of National Unity that includes members of all political parties — the Virgin Islands Party, the National Democratic Party and the Progressive Virgin Islands Movement.
By then, Rankin had appointed Wheatley to the top spot, mere hours after the Assembly passed a no-confidence vote, 10-0, against Fahie following his arrest.
With the so-called unity government formed, then-Health Minister Carvin Malone and then-Labor and Immigration Minister Vincent Wheatley were axed as ministers from the then-Fahie administration. In their place, Marlon Penn of the opposing National Democratic Party, was named Health minister, and Melvin Turnbull, in the opposing Progressive Virgin Islands Movement, was named Labor and Immigration minister.
Also on May 5, House Speaker Julian Willock, who has been a polarizing figure since his 2019 appointment, was forced to resign. He was replaced by Corinne George-Massicotte on May 26.
The bumpy tenure of the Fahie administration began when Willock famously took Fourth District Representative Mark Vanterpool to court and lost. Vanterpool, who was elected to office on Feb. 25, 2019, resigned on March 5, but then had a change of heart. Willock accepted the resignation as valid, although he wasn’t appointed Speaker until March 12. The saga lasted four months until Fahie stepped in, and Vanterpool joined the House of Assembly.
Then in August 2021, Willock filed a court injunction to stop lawyers Bilal Rawat, Andrew King and Rhea Harrikissoon from participating in the Commission of Inquiry, unless and until they were admitted as BVI attorneys. He lost the case and legal costs of $121,000, which were later reduced to $98,000, were incurred.
Despite a public backlash and citizens protests, on Nov. 4, 2021, Fahie brought a highly contentious motion to the House of Assembly, which passed 5-3. It stipulated that BVI taxpayers foot Willock’s legal costs in the failed injunction. Fahie then announced that Wheatley, Labor and Immigration Minister at the time of the Virgin Islands Party, Mark Vanterpool of the National Democratic Party and Julian Fraser of the People’s Progressive Party — all of whom were absent during the vote — were appointed to the Special Select Committee.
In the House of Assembly report that followed, the Special Select Committee, which met on April 19, 2022, and again on May 6 after months of delay, concluded that Willock’s action was not “warranted” and was “without merit” and as a result, the government should not pay his court costs. The committee also concluded that the Willock should not have brought the proceedings against the lawyers for the COI as he did not have “expressed permission” to do so on behalf of the Assembly.
On Nov. 24, 2022, Fahie, 52, who has been in politics for 23 years, resigned his post as First District representative in the Assembly, as he had been absent since his April 28 arrest. Fahie was elected as the First District Representative in 1999, and has held the seat ever since. He was one of the longest-serving legislators in the Virgin Islands until his arrest. He sought immunity from arrest, citing his position as premier, but was denied.
Last month, Malone rejoined the BVI government when the House of Assembly returned to session on Feb. 2, announcing a challenge to replace Wheatley as chair of the Virgin Islands Party during the party’s congress. He fell way short, with members voting 60-12 in favor of Wheatley.
Malone, a first term legislator who was elected in February 2019, served 38 months in the Fahie administration as Health and Social Development minister through May 5.
In the days following the Virgin Islands Party congress, At-Large Representative Shereen Flax-Charles of Virgin Gorda, resigned from the party to join the Progressive Virgin Islands Movement. In the upcoming election, she will challenge Wheatley for the Ninth District Seat, which comprises Virgin Gorda and Anegada.