Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority St. Croix staff present a check to Catholic Charities of the V.I. on Monday to furnish two units at the St. Teresa of Calcutta House of Hope in Christiansted, St. Croix. Front row, holding the check, are Housing Finance Authority Executive Director Daryl Griffith, Catholic Charities Executive Director Andrea Shillingford, and the authority’s Community Development Block Grant Program Manager Tamisha Thomas.
Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority employees have donated $6,000 to furnish two efficiency units at the recently opened St. Teresa of Calcutta House of Hope transitional housing facility in Christiansted, St. Croix, managed by Catholic Charities of the Virgin Islands, Inc.
The facility was financed through a $1.3 million Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) managed by the Housing Finance Authority. However, U.S. Housing and Urban Development regulations do not allow CDBG funding to be used to furnish the building.
