ST. CROIX — The V.I. Housing Authority has begun a $117 million rehabilitation of the Walter I.M. Hodge Pavilion housing community, kickstarting the authority’s revamp of affordable housing in the territory.
The project is being undertaken in concert with stateside company MDG Design + Construction to achieve a new look for the 248-unit affordable housing development located at the corner of Centerline Road and Sandy Point Road in Frederiksted, St. Croix.
“The revitalization of Walter I.M. Hodge Pavilion will allow residents to remain safely and affordably in their homes, with the added peace-of-mind that their home will be safe and protected from future storms,” said Michael Rooney, a founding principal of MDG Design + Construction, in a prepared statement. “As our first project outside of the continental U.S., we are grateful to all our incredible partners who share our passion and excitement for this important work and allowed us to bring our expertise and resources to St. Croix.”
According to the news release, the community was built in 1971, and the project sustained significant damage from Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. Once renovated, the housing community will “preserve affordability for residents, modernize the development, and strengthen the site’s resilience to natural disasters.”
Funding will come in part by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Rental Assistance Demonstration program, but it is only the first project of the authority’s “long-term plan to renovate and rebuild its affordable housing portfolio,” according to the statement.
Additional financing of nearly $50 million is coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance Program and Hazard Mitigation Grant Programs, and over $23 million from Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery Program.
The statement noted that the project also received a 9% Low Income Housing Tax Credit and a Solar Investment Tax Credit which “will yield an equity investment of $27.56 million from Goldman Sachs Bank. Additionally, Merchants Bank of Indiana is providing a construction loan in the amount of $28.50 million.”
Housing unit upgrades will include new kitchens, bath fixtures and cabinets, highly efficient plumbing and electrical systems, LED lighting, EnergyStar appliances, ceiling fans, new floors and paint, “resiliency measures” by including solar PV, emergency generators, and a reestablished cistern system.
“Substantial storm hardening measures” were also included in the plans that include a new façade system incorporating new hurricane-wind resistant windows and louver systems, and entry doors and storefronts, the release stated.
A new senior center, recreational spaces, a new playground, gardening and planting area, redesigned walkways and seating areas, refurbished basketball courts, and a renovated community center featuring a computer room and library will also be part of the upgrades, according to the statement.